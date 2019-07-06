Family-friendly and patriotic

Charles Warner | The Union Times Wednesday, July 3, was "Light Up The Lake" at Foster Park, Union's annual celebration of the Fourth of July. It was a special event made even more special for Alexandria Teague, who at 5 1/2 weeks old was experiencing her first Fourth of July celebration. She is pictured here with her aunt, Stefanie Blanton. We hope you had a happy Fourth of July, Alexandria, and we hope it is the first of many you will celebrate in the years ahead. Charles Warner | The Union Times Wednesday, July 3, was "Light Up The Lake" at Foster Park, Union's annual celebration of the Fourth of July. It was a special event made even more special for Alexandria Teague, who at 5 1/2 weeks old was experiencing her first Fourth of July celebration. She is pictured here with her aunt, Stefanie Blanton. We hope you had a happy Fourth of July, Alexandria, and we hope it is the first of many you will celebrate in the years ahead. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks lit up the night sky this past Wednesday (July 3) during “Light Up the Lake,” Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day. As in years past, the event was held at Foster Park with fireworks launched into the sky over the lake whose banks were lined with local residents and visitors celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks lit up the night sky this past Wednesday (July 3) during “Light Up the Lake,” Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day. As in years past, the event was held at Foster Park with fireworks launched into the sky over the lake whose banks were lined with local residents and visitors celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of this past Wednesday’s “Light Up The Lake” celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July and this year’s celebration included a concert by the Back 9 Band. The band played for much of the evening, concluding their concert just shortly before the fireworks display that ended the celebration. Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of this past Wednesday’s “Light Up The Lake” celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July and this year’s celebration included a concert by the Back 9 Band. The band played for much of the evening, concluding their concert just shortly before the fireworks display that ended the celebration. Charles Warner | The Union Times There were fireworks and more fireworks to cap Union’s Fourth of July celebration “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Before the first fireworks were launched, however, those attending got to enjoy live music, food, and socializing around the park before finding a good spot to watch the fireworks when darkness fell. Charles Warner | The Union Times There were fireworks and more fireworks to cap Union’s Fourth of July celebration “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Before the first fireworks were launched, however, those attending got to enjoy live music, food, and socializing around the park before finding a good spot to watch the fireworks when darkness fell. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dancing at least some of the evening away was an option that some of those attending “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday exercised. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day and this year’s celebration featured both recorded and live music which had some of those attending getting up on their feet and grooving to their favorite songs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dancing at least some of the evening away was an option that some of those attending “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday exercised. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day and this year’s celebration featured both recorded and live music which had some of those attending getting up on their feet and grooving to their favorite songs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks of all shades made for a colorful conclusion to this year’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of American independence and this year’s celebration was held on Wednesday (July 3). Light Up The Lake was the second of three Fourth of July celebrations in Union County, the first being the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held Saturday, June 29, and the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” on Thursday, July 4, the 243rd anniversary of the birth of the United States of America. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks of all shades made for a colorful conclusion to this year’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of American independence and this year’s celebration was held on Wednesday (July 3). Light Up The Lake was the second of three Fourth of July celebrations in Union County, the first being the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held Saturday, June 29, and the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” on Thursday, July 4, the 243rd anniversary of the birth of the United States of America. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times Nancy Brown and her sons Phillip and Matthew were among the many families to attend the “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration this past Wednesday at Foster Park Lake. The event drew a large turnout of local residents and visitors who got to enjoy food, live music, a water slide for the children, and, of course, a fireworks show which concluded the evening. Charles Warner | The Union Times Nancy Brown and her sons Phillip and Matthew were among the many families to attend the “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration this past Wednesday at Foster Park Lake. The event drew a large turnout of local residents and visitors who got to enjoy food, live music, a water slide for the children, and, of course, a fireworks show which concluded the evening.

UNION COUNTY — The Fourth of July is now a part of the past, but not before it was repeatedly celebrated in Union County.

The story of Union County is one of patriotism, a patriotism dating back to the American Revolution, the War of Independence when the Patriot forces of this county repeatedly defeat local Tories and the British Regulars who sought to destroy the newly formed United States of America. The Patriots of Union County drove the Tories and the Regulars from this county, ensuring that the county would be part of the nation whose independence had been declared on July 4, 1776 and, in so winning Union County for the cause of independence, did their part to help ensure America’s survival as a sovereign nation.

The events of that era are commemorated and celebrated every year on or around the Fourth of July and no more so than in Union County which is home to three celebrations of American independence.

Things got off to a start last Saturday (June 29) when the West Springs Community held its “July 4th Community Celebration,” a daylong event that began with a parade and ended with a fireworks show, in between of which was live music, activities, food, and fellowship.

Then there’s “Light Up The Lake.”

Light Up The Lake is Union’s Fourth of July celebration and his held, appropriately enough, at Veterans Memorial Park aka Foster Park. The celebration gets its name from Foster Park Lake which is lit up along with the sky over it by the fireworks show which caps an even of family-friendly (and patriotic) fun.

This year that fun included a live concert by the Back 9 Band which performed a variety of songs that more often than not had people — both children and adults — up on their feet and dancing, either as couples or individually. The band played for the most of the evening, concluding their performance just before fireworks show began.

It was a hot evening — though not quite as hot as had been expected — but was cooled off a bit for some of the children present who got to enjoy the water slide that made a nice addition to the evening’s activities. The children attending also to enjoy the park’s playground equipment. Yep, the little ones had plenty to do at Light Up The Lake.

Of course, no Fourth of July celebration is complete without food and there was plenty of that including that old reliable of public gatherings, funnel cakes, as well as cold drinks which were no doubt much appreciated by everyone looking to keep cool.

The celebration concluded as such celebrations do, with the fireworks, and the bright colors that included red, white, blue, and even green made for a patriotic and colorful conclusion to the second of Union County’s three Fourth of July celebrations.

That, however, was not the end of the patriotic celebrations as the Buffalo Community held its “Party at the Pond” celebration on Independence Day itself, Thursday, July 4. It was held at the Buffalo Mill Pond and featured food and other vendors, music, and, of course, fireworks that lit up the sky and waters of the pond.

Union County is indeed a patriotic place and may we always be so and always celebrate the Fourth of July, setting an example for other communities, inspiring in them the kind of patriotism that has defined us for more than two centuries so that the Fourth of July is always celebrated in other communities as it is here.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Wednesday, July 3, was "Light Up The Lake" at Foster Park, Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July. It was a special event made even more special for Alexandria Teague, who at 5 1/2 weeks old was experiencing her first Fourth of July celebration. She is pictured here with her aunt, Stefanie Blanton. We hope you had a happy Fourth of July, Alexandria, and we hope it is the first of many you will celebrate in the years ahead. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-11.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times

Wednesday, July 3, was "Light Up The Lake" at Foster Park, Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July. It was a special event made even more special for Alexandria Teague, who at 5 1/2 weeks old was experiencing her first Fourth of July celebration. She is pictured here with her aunt, Stefanie Blanton. We hope you had a happy Fourth of July, Alexandria, and we hope it is the first of many you will celebrate in the years ahead. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks lit up the night sky this past Wednesday (July 3) during “Light Up the Lake,” Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day. As in years past, the event was held at Foster Park with fireworks launched into the sky over the lake whose banks were lined with local residents and visitors celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks lit up the night sky this past Wednesday (July 3) during “Light Up the Lake,” Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day. As in years past, the event was held at Foster Park with fireworks launched into the sky over the lake whose banks were lined with local residents and visitors celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of this past Wednesday’s “Light Up The Lake” celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July and this year’s celebration included a concert by the Back 9 Band. The band played for much of the evening, concluding their concert just shortly before the fireworks display that ended the celebration. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-9.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of this past Wednesday’s “Light Up The Lake” celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July and this year’s celebration included a concert by the Back 9 Band. The band played for much of the evening, concluding their concert just shortly before the fireworks display that ended the celebration. Charles Warner | The Union Times There were fireworks and more fireworks to cap Union’s Fourth of July celebration “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Before the first fireworks were launched, however, those attending got to enjoy live music, food, and socializing around the park before finding a good spot to watch the fireworks when darkness fell. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There were fireworks and more fireworks to cap Union’s Fourth of July celebration “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Before the first fireworks were launched, however, those attending got to enjoy live music, food, and socializing around the park before finding a good spot to watch the fireworks when darkness fell. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dancing at least some of the evening away was an option that some of those attending “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday exercised. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day and this year’s celebration featured both recorded and live music which had some of those attending getting up on their feet and grooving to their favorite songs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-8.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Dancing at least some of the evening away was an option that some of those attending “Light Up The Lake” at Foster Park this past Wednesday exercised. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of Independence Day and this year’s celebration featured both recorded and live music which had some of those attending getting up on their feet and grooving to their favorite songs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks of all shades made for a colorful conclusion to this year’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of American independence and this year’s celebration was held on Wednesday (July 3). Light Up The Lake was the second of three Fourth of July celebrations in Union County, the first being the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held Saturday, June 29, and the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” on Thursday, July 4, the 243rd anniversary of the birth of the United States of America. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-4.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks of all shades made for a colorful conclusion to this year’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park. Light Up The Lake is Union’s annual celebration of American independence and this year’s celebration was held on Wednesday (July 3). Light Up The Lake was the second of three Fourth of July celebrations in Union County, the first being the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held Saturday, June 29, and the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” on Thursday, July 4, the 243rd anniversary of the birth of the United States of America. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-15.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-7.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the defining characteristics of July is the heat, something that any and all Fourth of July celebrations have to take into account. This year’s “Light Up The Lake,” Union’s celebration of the Fourth of July, took that into account by giving the children attending the opportunity to cool off a bit with a water slide. The water slide was a popular attraction during Wednesday’s celebration which some adults would no doubt have liked to have enjoyed as well, but it was kids only, and that’s how it should be. Charles Warner | The Union Times Nancy Brown and her sons Phillip and Matthew were among the many families to attend the “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration this past Wednesday at Foster Park Lake. The event drew a large turnout of local residents and visitors who got to enjoy food, live music, a water slide for the children, and, of course, a fireworks show which concluded the evening. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-14.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Nancy Brown and her sons Phillip and Matthew were among the many families to attend the “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration this past Wednesday at Foster Park Lake. The event drew a large turnout of local residents and visitors who got to enjoy food, live music, a water slide for the children, and, of course, a fireworks show which concluded the evening. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks like these lit up the sky for and brought down the curtain on Union’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Union County is home to not one, not two, but three celebrations of the birth of the United States of America. Light Up The Lake was the second of these with the first being the the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held last Saturday. The third and final celebration is Buffalo’s “Party at the Pond” which was held on Independence Day itself, Thursday, July 4. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Light-Up-The-Lake-5.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Fireworks like these lit up the sky for and brought down the curtain on Union’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration at Foster Park this past Wednesday. Union County is home to not one, not two, but three celebrations of the birth of the United States of America. Light Up The Lake was the second of these with the first being the the West Springs Community’s “July 4th Celebration” held last Saturday. The third and final celebration is Buffalo’s “Party at the Pond” which was held on Independence Day itself, Thursday, July 4.

4th of July ‘Light Up The Lake’ celebration

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.