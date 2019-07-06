The selflessness at the heart of courage

Charles Warner | The Union Times It takes many qualities to be a firefighter, among them courage. Courage is required because going into a burning house to save lives and/or property is a courageous act. It is not something the easily frightened or intimidated can do because there are few things more frightening or intimidating than a fire that’s out of control and a fire that’s destroying a house is definitely out of control. To go into such a situation, and to undergo the long, demanding, and ongoing training process that prepares you to do so requires a great deal of personal sacrifice. It requires a high degree of not only courage, but selflessness, the willingness to risk one’s on well-being for the sake of the well-being of others. Selflessness is the basis of all true courage, the courage of the members of the military to go to war to protect their country, of law enforcement personnel who day in and day out face people at their worst, of EMS and other medical personnel who work each day to save lives and relieve pain and suffering, and, of course, of firefighters who risk fiery death each time they go into a burning building. We are blessed to have these and other similarly selfless and courageous people who give of themselves to keep us safe and well. Always remember their courage and selflessness and never forget to thank them every chance you get. Charles Warner | The Union Times It takes many qualities to be a firefighter, among them courage. Courage is required because going into a burning house to save lives and/or property is a courageous act. It is not something the easily frightened or intimidated can do because there are few things more frightening or intimidating than a fire that’s out of control and a fire that’s destroying a house is definitely out of control. To go into such a situation, and to undergo the long, demanding, and ongoing training process that prepares you to do so requires a great deal of personal sacrifice. It requires a high degree of not only courage, but selflessness, the willingness to risk one’s on well-being for the sake of the well-being of others. Selflessness is the basis of all true courage, the courage of the members of the military to go to war to protect their country, of law enforcement personnel who day in and day out face people at their worst, of EMS and other medical personnel who work each day to save lives and relieve pain and suffering, and, of course, of firefighters who risk fiery death each time they go into a burning building. We are blessed to have these and other similarly selfless and courageous people who give of themselves to keep us safe and well. Always remember their courage and selflessness and never forget to thank them every chance you get.

Fishing Rodeo

The McBeth Baptist Church Men’s Ministry will be having the Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, July 6 at the Police Pond which is located off Highway 49 West, Police Club Road.

Departure from McBeth Baptist Church at 7 a.m.

Fishing is 8 a.m.-until.

Tommie Hill Sr., President

James Glenn, Vice President

Gwen Rodgers, Coordinator/Organizer

Rev. Freddie Wicker, Pastor

Patriotic Worship Service

Union Presbyterian Church will hold a celebration on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. of the freedoms of America and honor those who keep this nation safe on a daily basis. The church extends a special invitation to all who would like to be a part of this special service honoring our military, law enforcement and first responders.

Guest speaker for this event will be SC House District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam who has done an outstanding job as a member of the State House of Representatives for the people of Union County and who proudly supports our military, law enforcement and first responders. His military career is one of distinction having obtained the rank of Command Sergeant Major, the highest rank available to enlisted military personnel. However, the most important decision was committing his life to his Savior, Jesus Christ.

In addition to Mr. Gilliam, those attending will also have the opportunity of hearing Union Presbyterian’s exceptional piano/organist Hannah Powell. She will perform a miniconcert of patriotic and Americana selections. Hanna is an amazing award-winning musician who recently graduated with her master’s degree from Converse College.

Also featured will the Union County High School JROTC Color Guard.

The ultimate reason for this special service is to honor our God and country. We would be honored for you to be a part of it.

Union County Airport

The Union County Airport will have a yard sale in the Union County Stadium Parking Lot the first Saturday of each month through November with the next one being July 6.

Homecoming

Lockhart Chapel Baptist will have Homecoming Sunday, July 7.

Regular Morning Service will be at 11 a.m.

Larry Watson, Pastor of Transformed Life Ministries, Dallas, NC, will be the guest speaker.

Homecoming Service will begin at 2 p.m.

Rev. James Surratt, Interim Pastor, Lockhart Chapel Baptist, will be the speaker.

The public is invited to attend.

Vaction Bible School

Welcome Baptist Church, Monarch Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday, July 7 through Friday, July 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. each night.

The theme is “Amazon Expedition.”

There will be Bible lessons, crafts, food, games, and fun time.

If you need a ride, call 864-427-3390 and leave a message.

Bingo Program

To all senior citizens, there will be Bingo Program at Jeter Chapel AME Church on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

All seniors citizens are asked to be on time.

Pastor Rev. Dr. Hunter.

Gospel Singing

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a gospel singing to lift up the name of the Lord on Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

There will be groups from near and far, come join in and give Him some praise!

One Day Revival

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a One Day Revival on Sunday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Teresa Niles, Pastor of the Church Teaching Center of Columbia.

Annual Revival

We, the McBeth Baptist Church Family invite you to our Annual Revival Services, to be held July 21-24.

Our revival will open on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Abraham Sally, St. John Baptist Church, Newberry, SC.

Pastor Jefferson N. McDowell, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Laurens, SC will deliver the message the remainder of the week.

Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m.

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

July At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of July.

• 2019 Summer Art Camps

It’s time for camp! All camps are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each day. UCAC will provide all the materials and LUNCH! Space is limited!

$25 members/$30 nonmembers

9th-12th Grade

Basket Making & More

July 8, 9 & 11

Taught by Katie Black

• Ephemeral Story

Help us welcome our newest artist to the UCAC Gallery. Suzanne Wolfe is a resident of Greenville and produces artwork that tells quite a story.

“Between September 1944 and April 1950, a woman received and saved greeting cards from two men; Ernie and Clifton: both professing their love through the cards. These pieces were inspired by this woman’s scrapbook collection of greeting cards found at an antique show. The woman remains unknown as none of the cards included her name. Though I’ll never know who she was, I wanted to give her and her gentleman callers a chance to speak. In truth, I can’t really know the real story of Ernie, Clifton and this woman, but I hope, through my art I can bring a piece of it to life through the ephemera she left behind.”

• Basket Weaving With Vicki Shields

Have you always wanted to learn how to create the beautiful baskets that you see? Now is your chance! Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through the process step by step. Each class participant will weave a Tobacco Basket. An example of the basket can be seen at UCAC.

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25 members/$30 nonmembers

Limited to 10 students

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, July 9 at 6 a.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us July 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

2019 Sinclair Family Reunion

The 2019 Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Pot Luck Dinner — Bring a well-filled basket.

Ice, cups, plates, and utensils provided.

For more information call Sara (864-427-9070) or Angel (843-360-4768).

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

