Don’t rebuke those in need

Do you ever stop to think about how your life as a Christian effects others? Do you live each day engulfed in your own desires, trying to avoid others so you don’t become distracted from what you hope to accomplish? If we’re not careful, our light will become a narrow beam that we use to light up our own path rather than a broad beacon that helps others find their way out of dark places. We must be mindful of our purpose and be aware of displaying a Christlike attitude at all times.

In Luke 18 we read where Jesus was coming into Jericho and someone nearly missed their healing because of those leading the way, “35…a certain blind man sat by the way side begging: 36And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant. 37And they told him, that Jesus of Nazareth passeth by. 38And he cried, saying, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me. 39And they which went before rebuked him, that he should hold his peace: but he cried so much the more, Thou son of David, have mercy on me. 40And Jesus stood, and commanded him to be brought unto him: and when he was come near, he asked him, 41Saying, What wilt thou that I shall do unto thee? And he said, Lord, that I may receive my sight. 42And Jesus said unto him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee. 43And immediately he received his sight, and followed him, glorifying God: and all the people, when they saw it, gave praise unto God.”

This blind man had to shamelessly cry out to Jesus because those who led the way told him to be quiet. While the beggar’s display of faith gained him healing, it is interesting that the very people who had “sight” and told the beggar who Jesus was, truly did not understand the purpose. We must be careful of selfish gain and only concentrating on what we, ourselves, mean to Christ, and be sure that we are sharing Him with all those in need. If you know Christ, don’t put others down who are in need of Him, instead, point the way!

Not everyone has the courage to cry out against the crowd’s rebuke! If Christ has touched your life and brought you peace, then take that testimony to others. We risk hurting others, and even turning them away from Christ, if we are not displaying compassion and mercy. If we have truly been changed by our faith in Christ, then we will take advantage of every opportunity to share Him with others. Don’t silence the needy and broken, help them. Even when we don’t agree with the actions of others, we must remember that we were also once blind to Jesus, and it should be our mission to share Him with others.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I worry more about distractions than I do about helping others learn and grow, and receive the healing they need. Guide my actions that I may never turn people away from You. Use me as a beacon to share Christ with those who are hurting, suffering, and without hope. Thank You for loving and saving me, and let me reflect Your mercy and grace. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

