A ‘July 4th Community Celebration’

WEST SPRINGS — The Fourth of July is one day, but in Union County that one day means a week of celebration, a celebration that this year, as in previous ones, began in the West Springs Community.

On Saturday, the West Springs Community held its annual “July 4th Community Celebration.” The celebration began at Bogansville Methodist Church where the participants in the community’s Fourth of July Parade assembled and then made their way out of the parking lot and on to the Buffalo-West Springs Highway. The highway was lined with people, a number of whom had set out chairs for comfort and put tents to provide shade against the sun and the heat, who waved to the parade’s participants who responded with waves of their own and, in some cases, tossed out candy.

The parade made its way to the West Springs Baseball Field which many of them circled and parked their vehicles at to take part in the main part of the community celebration. The celebration included live music, food, activities, and plenty of fun for the entire family to enjoy. The West Springs celebration is daylong and continued into the evening with both children and adults dancing, dining, socializing, enjoying the music and, in the children’s case playing games and running around being, well, children having a good time.

As the day gave way to evening, preparations were made for the main event, the defining feature of any and all Fourth of July celebrations, the fireworks display. A field full of fireworks were set up on a section of the field near the Buffalo side entrance of West Springs Ballfield Road which loops the baseball field. Everything was in place and those watching were directed to stay behind a yellow tape that had been put up for safety the fireworks show began and it was well worth the wait as the fireworks were launched into the sky, lighting up the darkness and bringing an end to a day of patriotic fun for the community.

The celebration of the Fourth of July is not over in Union County, however, as Union and Buffalo also hold community celebrations of the Glorious Fourth.

Union’s “Independence Day Celebration” is “Light Up The Lake” and will be held today (Wednesday, July 3) at Veterans Memorial Park (Foster Park), 322 Veterans Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. It will be an evening of food, a water slide for children, live music performed by the Back 9 band, and, of course, fireworks which will be launched into the sky over Foster Park Lake, lighting up its waters even as they light the night sky.

The Buffalo Community’s Annual “Party at the Pond” will be held on Thursday (July 4), the Glorious Fourth itself at the Old Buffalo Mill Pond. The event will feature vendors and music and, of course, fireworks which will be launched over the pond, lighting up its waters as well as the sky.

Yes, Union County is a patriotic place, so patriotic that we have not one, not two, but three community celebrations of the Glorious Fourth, the anniversary of America declaring it independence and becoming a nation. It’s a great way to celebrate the birth of this great nation and the freedoms its people enjoy and a great way for the people of Union County to come together as a community, a community of Americans.

Union and Buffalo to hold celebrations

