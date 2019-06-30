‘A place they can depend on’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville High School Football Field is now the home field of the USC Union Bantams Soccer Team and Lady Bantams Soccer Team after the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to transfer the field to the university. The teams will practice on the field and play their home games there. The teams will begin practice in mid-July for their early fall schedule of games. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville High School Football Field is now the home field of the USC Union Bantams Soccer Team and Lady Bantams Soccer Team after the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to transfer the field to the university. The teams will practice on the field and play their home games there. The teams will begin practice in mid-July for their early fall schedule of games. Charles Warner | The Union Times The A Street Baseball Field in Jonesville is now the home of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team. The Union County Board of School Trustees voted in May to allow the Town of Jonesville to transfer the field to the university. The team will use the field for practice beginning in mid-August and play their fall and spring home games there. USC Union will renovate the field to bring it up to to NJCAA College Baseball standards. Charles Warner | The Union Times The A Street Baseball Field in Jonesville is now the home of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team. The Union County Board of School Trustees voted in May to allow the Town of Jonesville to transfer the field to the university. The team will use the field for practice beginning in mid-August and play their fall and spring home games there. USC Union will renovate the field to bring it up to to NJCAA College Baseball standards. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new scoreboard says it all about the Jonesville High School Football Field which is now the home of the USC Union Bantams Soccer and Lady Bantams Soccer teams. The Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to transfer the field to USC Union. The soccer teams will use the field for practice beginning in mid-July and will play their home games there as well. It is the second field in Jonesville to be transferred to USC Union, the first being the A Street Baseball Field which was transferred in May. The A Street Baseball Field will be used by the Bantams Baseball Team for practice beginning in mid-August and for its fall and spring home games. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new scoreboard says it all about the Jonesville High School Football Field which is now the home of the USC Union Bantams Soccer and Lady Bantams Soccer teams. The Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to transfer the field to USC Union. The soccer teams will use the field for practice beginning in mid-July and will play their home games there as well. It is the second field in Jonesville to be transferred to USC Union, the first being the A Street Baseball Field which was transferred in May. The A Street Baseball Field will be used by the Bantams Baseball Team for practice beginning in mid-August and for its fall and spring home games.

JONESVILLE — It’s campus is located in downtown Union but a big part of USC Union’s athletic program will soon be located in the Town of Jonesville.

At its May meeting on Monday, May 13, the Union County Board of School Trustees, on motion from Trustee B.J. McMorris, seconded by Trustee Mike “Brokearm” Cohen, voted unanimously to waive the Union County School District’s “rights of first refusal” in order to allow the Town of Jonesville to transfer the A Street Baseball Field to USC Union.

Roughly six weeks later, at a special called meeting this past Monday (June 24), the trustees, on a motion from Trustee Gene “Doc” Lipsey, seconded by Trustee Frank M. Hart, voted unanimously to transfer the Jonesville High School Football Field to USC Union as well.

In addition to the transfer of the athletic fields, the board, at its June meeting on Monday, June 10, voted unanimously to approve a motion by Trustee Mike Massey, seconded by Hart, to transfer two district activity buses coming out of rotation to USC Union.

In a statement released Thursday, Superintendent Dr. William Roach said the transfers were part of the district’s commitment to continuing and strengthening its relationship with USC Union, a relationship that he said provides enormous benefits for the students of both institutions and the future of the larger community.

“Union County School District firmly believes that relationships are key in everything we do,” Roach said. “Our relationship with USC Union is a great relationship and one that we continually try to enhance. We realize, as a District, that the more we can support USC Union and the more they support Union County Schools the better our community and our County will be. That relationship between USC Union and Union County Schools not only benefits our students, but is a huge investment in the future of our County.

The board’s actions were welcomed by USC Union Dean John Catalano who praised the trustees and Roach for their generosity to USC Union, saying that it was a sign of the support the campus and its programs enjoy in the community.

“Each of these votes have been unanimous,” Catalano said Wednesday. “This just shows how this community is behind this campus.”

Catalano said that the fields and the activity buses will be used by the teams of USC Union’s athletic programs, with the fields being of enormous benefits to the teams that will be using them for practice and games.

“It will be as import to the soccer and baseball teams as City Field was to the Lady Bantams Softball Team,” Catalano said. “It gives them an identity, a place they can depend on, a place to show athletes and parents while recruiting.”

Catalano said the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will use the A Street Baseball Field for practice — which will begin in mid-August — and play their home games there as well, both in the fall and in the spring. He said that USC Union will renovate the A Street Baseball Field to bring it up to NJCAA College Baseball standards.

In the case of the Jonesville High School Football Field, Catalano said that the Bantams Soccer and Lady Bantams Soccer teams will practice there and play their home games there.

“That’s going to be the home of the soccer teams, both men’s and women’s,” Catalano said. “They are going to practice there and play there. The men’s and women’s teams will start practice in mid-July for an early fall schedule.”

Catalano pointed out that he expects the location of USC Union’s baseball and soccer program in Jonesville will provide an economic boost for the town.

“They practice and play there, it brings in their families and friends and fans and the competition’s families, friends, and fans,” Catalano said. “They buy gas there, they buy food there and so it benefits the business community in Jonesville. I even envision some of the players renting apartments in the Jonesville area.”

The location of its baseball and soccer programs in Jonesville is another sign of the growth of USC Union has been undergoing and is continuing to undergo with the support of other Union County institutions. That growth includes:

• The addition of the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” at 322 East Main Street in a building provided by the county. The building, which will be extensively remodeled, will serve as the home of upgraded biology and chemistry laboratories, additional online classroom capacity, and additional nursing faculty, and will provide students with the opportunity to use “virtual reality” in their study of life-like 3D models that cover the entire human body. This teaching style will drive student engagement, accelerate learning and give instant feedback to the student during the simulation. The high-tech facility will allow USC Union to recruit top faculty and students.

• The old Post Office building at 410 East Main Street which will be renovated to serve as the “USC Union Fine Arts Building.” The facility will house a printing press room, gallery area, a kiln room, office space for two artists, studio space, and a large lecture room.

• The location of two electric car charging stations in the old Post Office parking lot.

• The transfer of USC Union’s library from the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. With the transfer, 6,000 square feet of space will be freed up in the Central Building to be used as a foreign language active learning lab, four large classrooms, three office spaces, and additional storage. The area will be designated for humanities faculty, including foreign language, literature and philosophy. The move and renovations will support USC Union’s growth without having to build a new building.

All that growth, of course, is occurring in downtown Union, but with the location of its baseball and soccer programs in Joensville, that growth is expanding to include other areas of Union County as well, which Catalano said is in keeping with USC Union being a part the county and its constituent communities.

“It ties us to the community,” Catalano said. “You can’t think of USC Union without thinking of Union County and Union and Jonesville and Lockhart and Carlisle. We are part of these communities. We are the University of South Carolina, but we are also a community college, this community’s college.”

USC Union teams locating in Jonesville

