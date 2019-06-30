Patriotic worship service July 7

Gilliam Gilliam

UNION — Sunday, July 7 will be a special day at the Union Presbyterian Church. It will be a day to celebrate the freedoms in our country and honor those who keep us safe on a daily basis. A special invitation is extended to all who would like to be a part of this special service at 11 a.m. honoring our military, law enforcement and first responders.

We are happy to announce that the guest speaker for this event will be SC House District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam. Surely you know that Rep. Gilliam has done an outstanding job as a member of the State House of Representatives for the people of Union County and he proudly supports our military, law enforcement and first responders. His military career is one of distinction having obtained the rank of Command Sergeant Major, the highest rank available to enlisted military personnel. However, the most important decision was committing his life to his Savior, Jesus Christ.

In addition to Mr. Gilliam, those attending will also have the opportunity of hearing our exceptional piano/organist Hannah Powell. She will perform a miniconcert of patriotic and Americana selections. Hanna is an amazing award-winning musician who recently graduated with her master’s degree from Converse College.

Also featured will the Union County High School JROTC Color Guard.

The ultimate reason for this special service is to honor our God and country. We would be honored for you to be a part of it.

Gilliam to speak at Union Presbyterian Church