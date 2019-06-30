Richardson named to Dean’s List

AIKEN — Rebecca Richardson of Union, was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean’s List for Spring 2019.

To earn this distinction, Richardson had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.

Richardson’s major is Industrial Process Engineering.

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to more than 3,500 students in 50 programs of study. USC Aiken is ranked the #1 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s guide “America’s Best Colleges.” The 2019 distinction marks USC Aiken’s 21st consecutive ranking among the top three in this category and the 14th time in first place.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Aiken.

