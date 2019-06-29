Pray to realize God is the great Comforter

Charles Warner | The Union Times God knows we are not perfect, but He nevertheless expects us to do the right thing each and every day of our lives. The challenge for each and every one of us is to, first, accept the fact that our ability to always do what’s right is limited, especially if we try to do it on our own. That’s because we a flesh, we are human, we are imperfect and therefore we have the tendency to take the path of least resistance, to do what is expedient rather than what is right, and to go along to get along even when we know it is wrong. That is the essence, not of spiritual depravity although it certainly can and does lead to it, but of spiritual mediocrity which, even if it doesn’t cause us to engage in the most heinous forms of wickedness, nevertheless prevents us from serving God to our full potential causing us to fail Him and to waste all the blessings He has bestowed upon us. To avoid this, we must first acknowledge that we can never live up to our spiritual potential on our own and will slide back into spiritual mediocrity or worse if we try. We must then seek God’s help, putting ourselves completely in His hands and letting Him be in control. He will lead, guide and direct us along life’s path, showing us the way to go beyond spiritual mediocrity to spiritual excellence so that everything we say and do will be pleasing in His sight and in accordance with His will, our lives, words, deeds, and actions bearing witness to how God can and does change lives and save souls. No, God does not grant us another day of life for us to be spiritually mediocre or worse, but instead to serve and glorify Him so that others can see Him in us and turn to Him for help in moving from spiritual mediocrity or worse to spiritual excellence. So, each morning that God blesses you to rise from your bed, dedicate yourself to serving Him and excel in that service that day and every day from now on that God blesses you with another day of life.

Read Psalm 40:1-3

Jesus said, “I’ve said these things to you so that you will have peace in me. In the world you have distress. But be encouraged! I have conquered the world.”

— John 16:33 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear God, when we are burdened with the stress of this world, help us to realize that you are the great Comforter. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I share a kind word, I show the love of Christ.

