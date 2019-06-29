Crayfish Festival today at 5 p.m.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the Crayfish Festival which will be held today (Saturday) from 5-8 p.m. and invites everyone to come to Lockhart for the festival and enjoy an evening of games, music, face painting and food. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the Crayfish Festival which will be held today (Saturday) from 5-8 p.m. and invites everyone to come to Lockhart for the festival and enjoy an evening of games, music, face painting and food.

Today, Saturday, June 29, at 5 p.m., come join us in the Old Mill Parking Lot, in Lockhart. There’s a CRAYFISH festival. Games, Music, Face Painting, Food. Lots of things to enjoy for the whole family. This will last until 8 p.m.

The planner at White Pines says this is a trial run to see what all of you think of the festival. And we could be very lucky to have this every year, and make it bigger and better.

If you don’t like crayfish (crawfish), there will be hot dogs and hamburgers. So get your grass cut and grocery shopping done early so you can join us, in the cooler part of the day. We’re very excited.

It would be nice for the town to come together and start having special events, occasionally, like the other towns. Well one thing at a time. But we’ll keep thinking.

Old Armory Building Open

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carol will be opening the Old Armory Building, on Lockhart Drive and selling anything in the building at a cheap price. My sympathy to her for the death of her husband and partner, Carl Rizzo, a week ago. Carl and Carol have been renting that building for a very long time. Now she told me she has to empty it. So come and see what she has. I know it is packed with furniture. She said it had a lot of houseware in it also.

The Dixie Youth Field

I’m trying to get the old Dixie Youth Field cleaned up and back to running state. I’m having men ask about using it for kids to practice on it and some young men want to get together for games. One young man suggested that maybe we could use it for Church teams.

If I can get financial help, maybe we can get the concession stands in working order again.

Little by little we’re getting the grass cut.

If anyone is interested in helping let me know. The pay is cheap — like 00. But there can be pride in what you’ve done, especially if it comes to life again.

Sympathy

We lost a beautiful lady this week. Jennifer Larsen passed away. My sympathy to her family. All of you probably know her son, Justin, he’s the fine young man that works alongside Roger Thomason.

Lockhart School

I don’t know the Dean of the Union College, but if he reads this, which I’m sure he reads more educated things. My suggestion for Lockhart School is to make a Business College out of it. Or any extension of the college.

I told Doug Gillium and Frank Hart (both at different times) that when a new high school was built for our district (in Flint Michigan) they made our old high school a business college. I lived in the suburbs of Flint and the University was at the other end of Flint. So the business school was not on the same campus grounds. I guess like the college on Highway 176 being a distance from the main campus.

Well, I think it would be great for something like that in Lockhart.

Power Company

Before I forget, Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m., the Power Company will have something special, but Janet Gaston will give me more information to put in my article, another time. It’s nice to have positive things to look forward to.

Scout Hut

Someone has broke into the Scout Hut by the dam. So please if you see anyone lurking around please contact one of us on the council. We don’t own it but we need to take care of it. One day it will be of use for the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, and we want to keep it nice.

The Milliken Company is talking to me about getting estimates to do some repairs on it, then offering it to the Girl Scouts, if there’s a financial way they can use it for free, meaning lights.

Well, I hope I’ve given you lots of things to think of. So now I’ll say good night. Call 1-864-545-6652.

