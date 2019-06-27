290 food coupons going elsewhere

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Council on Aging Executive Director Tim Black and Administrative Assistant Peggy O’Dell (left side of table) assist Elizabeth Smith and Mary Thomas with signing up for Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 19. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Council on Aging Executive Director Tim Black and Administrative Assistant Peggy O’Dell (left side of table) assist Elizabeth Smith and Mary Thomas with signing up for Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 19. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Diane McCree with the Catawba Area Agency on Aging and Union Council on Aging Site Manager Stephanie Hale and Volunteer Vonda Black (left side of table) assist Evelyn Coker, Olivia Pressley, and Ruby Jeter with signing up for Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 5. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Diane McCree with the Catawba Area Agency on Aging and Union Council on Aging Site Manager Stephanie Hale and Volunteer Vonda Black (left side of table) assist Evelyn Coker, Olivia Pressley, and Ruby Jeter with signing up for Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 5. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county.

UNION — Can you correctly answer the following math question?

If you are the Union County Council on Aging and the South Carolina Department of Social Services allotted you a total of 2,000 Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program to distribute 5 each to qualified low-income seniors enabling them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown produce, how many seniors can you give coupons to?

Since 2,000 divided by 5 is 400 that means a total of 400 seniors could receive the coupons allotted to the Union County on Aging and use them to help put food on their tables while also supporting local farmers.

That’s exactly what’s happening as a total of 400 seniors will benefit from the coupons allotted to the Union County Council on Aging. Unfortunately, 58 of those seniors do not live in Union County.

On Wednesday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 19, the Union County Council on Aging distributed its allotment of coupons to eligible seniors from 1-4 p.m. each day. However, by the time the second distribution was over, only 1,658 coupons had been distributed to the benefit of 342 eligible low-income local seniors. That left 290 coupons that could have benefited another 58 qualified local seniors, but now those coupons are being sent back to the South Carolina Department of Social Services to be distributed elsewhere.

Union County Council on Aging Director Tim Black said Friday that while both distributions at the Union Senior Center “went really well” not enough people showed up to apply for and receive all of the coupons. Black said that as a result, the remaining coupons will have to be sent back to the South Carolina Department of Social Services which will in turn send them to another county which distributed all the coupons initially allotted to it and is in need of more.

This means that those 290 coupons allotted for Union County will not go to waste, but will still go to help qualified low-income seniors, they just won’t be going to seniors living here who they were originally intended for.

Lets hope that next year all the Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons allotted to Union County will go to senior citizens living here who will be able to use them to buy locally grown fresh produce and enjoy some healthy dining while also supporting the local farms that the produce comes from.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Council on Aging Executive Director Tim Black and Administrative Assistant Peggy O'Dell (left side of table) assist Elizabeth Smith and Mary Thomas with signing up for Senior's Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 19. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Diane McCree with the Catawba Area Agency on Aging and Union Council on Aging Site Manager Stephanie Hale and Volunteer Vonda Black (left side of table) assist Evelyn Coker, Olivia Pressley, and Ruby Jeter with signing up for Senior's Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 5. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging was allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors but only 342 seniors actually turned out to get them. As a result, the remaining coupons, which could have benefited another 58 local seniors, will be returned to the state to be allotted to another county.

Only 342 local seniors get food coupons

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.