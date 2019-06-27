The things we should always say

How does one decide what to say these days? Are we allowed to even think for ourselves? Has the idea of common ground become so elusive we no longer search for it? We are living in such a time of political correctness that it makes us wonder if we’re even allowed to say our name without offending someone! Evil actions seem to be more quickly forgiven than a hasty word!

Frustration can grow when you try to control what you say, especially when you find yourself in conversations or discussions where others speak completely unhinged and offensive. The problem becomes we feel it necessary to retaliate with the same type of speech in the name of justification, but if we are not careful, James tells us that a raging fire can be created.

James 5 “2 For in many things we offend all. If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body. 3 Behold, we put bits in the horses’ mouths, that they may obey us; and we turn about their whole body. 5 Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth!” While the untamed tongue certainly indulges in gossiping, bragging, manipulating, complaining, flattering, lying, and putting others down, it can also be guilty of saying the right thing in the wrong way! While we ourselves are not able to tame the tongue, the work of the Holy Spirit produces fruit of graceful speech.

We must remember we are not responsible for others, only ourselves. When others don’t respond or react the way we think they should, this is no reason for an ill response on our part. Even when people would try to suppress your mention of Jesus Christ there is always an appropriate response. For example, I had someone tell me to stop writing about Jesus Christ because there was no evidence of a resurrection — it has simply not been proven. Well, for me, the proof is in my heart. I know what I feel in my inner being, and while I will not put others down for believing differently, I do choose to politely share my experiences in the hope that others may too find peace and comfort as I have.

I share Christ because I want you to decide for yourself — have your own experience. I certainly don’t expect you to take my word for it, nor would I force my opinion. However, I do feel compelled to share love, forgiveness, kindness, and mercy because it has certainly been shown to me!

So how do you decide what to say? You speak the truth. We can tell of what things God has done for us. We can share our own experience of how the love of Christ has changed us. We don’t gossip or put others down, but we can certainly speak of the grace, peace and forgiveness that we have found in Jesus Christ.

I pray, “Father, forgive my frustration when I look at the world today. I see brokenness and want to help others find a source of strength and peace as I have, but I get discouraged at times and feel like giving in. It is difficult to not just “speak my mind” at times. Renew in me a right spirit with graceful speech so that others can see You in me. Use me to share Your light, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

