Bond inducted into Phi Sigma Pi

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University had 25 students join the Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity during the Spring 2019 semester.

Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity is a gender-inclusive organization dedicated to promoting lifelong learning, inspiring members to lead, and cultivating lasting fraternal bonds, while always living with honor. Members have the goal of improving humanity through the principles of scholarship, leadership and fellowship.

In order to join Phi Sigma Pi, students must have completed a minimum of one semester or one quarter of collegiate work and earn a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Among the inductees was:

Reagan Bond, a Management major from Union.

One of 25 at Coastal Carolina University

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Coastal Carolina University.

