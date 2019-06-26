Praying to affirm and honor others

Charles Warner | The Union Times “God Bless America” is a brief phrase, but one that in its brevity says so much about this nation and all it has been blessed with, the source of those blessings, and the prayer that the one who bestowed those blessings continues to do so. No other nation save perhaps ancient Israel has been as blessed by God as America has been and the reason America has been so blessed has been because, like ancient Israel, it new from whence its blessings came and tried as much as possible to give thanks to God for those blessings. Giving thanks means not just saying prayers in church on Sunday or, in the case of ancient Israel in the Tabernacle and later the Temple, but is about living a life, both as individuals and as a nation, that is pleasing in God’s sight and in accordance with His will. The problem is that, as happened so many times in ancient Israel, the nation so blessed by God forgot from whom those blessings came and turned its back on Him. As a result, ancient Israel suffered the consequences of its faithlessness, consequences that include division, defeat, and, finally, destruction as independent nation, its people conquered, subjugated and enslaved by pagan kingdoms whose false gods they had worshipped instead of God. Today, America has to a great similarly fallen away from God, turning to the worship of the false gods of the world, arrogantly taking for granted that we can do so and not suffer the loss of God’s blessings. God, it is said, is not mocked, which makes you wonder how long God will continue to bless this nation before letting it suffer the consequences of its faithlessness, consequences that might be infinitely worse. So remember who has blessed America and give thanks to Him each and every day for those blessings so that He will forgive us for our faithlessness and continue to shower down on us the blessings we need but don't deserve.