A scrapbook ‘Ephemeral Story’

Photo courtesy of Union County Arts Council The story of the courtship of a woman by two men is told in "Ephemeral Story," a series of artworks by Greenville artist Suzanne Wolf currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The exhibit was inspired by and uses materials from a scrapbook Wolf acquired several years ago that, through greeting cards, gives hints about the courtships over the course of 14 years following the end of World War II. An opening reception for Wolf and her work will be held at the Art Gallery this Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

UNION — How would you tell an “Emphemeral Story” from the middle of the 20th century about a woman whose name you do not know and the two men who were in love with her about whom the only thing you know are their names?

For Greenville artist Suzanne Wolf you begin with buying a scrapbook of greeting cards the woman collected from 1946-1960, reading them and realizing they give hints about the fact that two men — Clifford and Ernie — sought her hand in marriage. You then use portions of those greeting cards to create artworks that share with the viewer bits and pieces of those long ago courtships and the times that they occurred in and you call it “Ephemeral Story.”

Wolf’s work is now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union which will host an opening reception for the artist and the exhibit this Thursday (June 27) from 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

In telling the story of her work, Wolf begins by addressing the question of “Why Emphemeral Story?” explaining that ephemeral means “lasting for a very short time” and refers to “things that were not meant to be kept forever; ticket stubs, programs, cards, magazines, receipts, … the list goes on. These are the sometimes sentimental bits that we may hold onto as they retain memories, both good and bad.”

She writes that “using fragments of vintage ephemera, I piece together a narrative of a single moment. It is up to the viewer to determine how the story begins and ends.”

As for what inspired the work now on display at the UCAC Art Gallery, Wolf writes that “several years ago, I purchased at an antique show a scrapbook of greeting cards a woman collected from 1946-1960.”

What seemed to be interesting curio from a time long past on closer inspection yielded up a story of a woman and the two men who loved her.

Looking more closely at the cards I realized they were from two suitors: Clifford and Ernie, pasted lovingly and carefully in chronological order. Nearly 60 cards in total. Many were just signed, but others had sentiments, clues to the relationship. For example: the first card from Clifford said: “Keep this one, I am coming back.” Wow, how intriguing; what was the story? This is the question that inspired me to create these works.

Also inspiring Wolf was the fact that these courtships occurred during a time of great change in American society.

Thinking about those years and what was going on: the tail end of World War II, beginning of demobilization. It was a time of transition and upheaval. I imagine young people trying to find normalcy and love after difficult times. Going to a dance, out for ice cream, walking in a park. Images of courtship and tokens of love.

Beyond serving as a source of inspiration, the scrapbook also provided the materials Wolf used to create the works now on view at the UCAC Art Gallery.

Each of the 24×24 works in this series have at least one piece of a greeting card from the woman’s scrapbook. None of the cards included her name, so she remains a mystery. There was sweetheart and darling, and eventually my wife, but no name.

So which of her suitors won the lady’s hand in marriage?

In the end one of the suitors began addressing to “my wife.” Ernie won her heart, but there must have been some heartache and good-byes for Clifford.

There usually is in such situations.

For more about Thursday’s Opening Reception, the exhibit, and about the Arts Council, call UCAC Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

The Union County Arts Council Art Gallery is located at 116 East Main Street, Union.

