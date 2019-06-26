$3,500 for ‘Light Up The Lake’ band

UNION — “Independence Day” aka the “Fourth of July” is fast approaching and that means “Light Up The Lake 2019” will soon be here and that’s why the City of Union is helping to sponsor the live music that will be presented at the event.

The United States of America declared its independence from the British Empire on July 4, 1776, and since then that date has been celebrated as the birth of America and the freedoms its people enjoy as citizens of the United States. The celebrations vary from community to community — and are not always held on July 4 — but they usually share certain things in common, among them fireworks displays that light up the night sky.

In Union, those fireworks are what give the local celebration of America’s independence, Light Up The Lake, its name. The event is held at Foster Park and, when darkness falls, the fireworks begin lighting up the sky above the park, explosions of color that are reflected in the water of the lake that is the center of the park.

Before the fireworks begin, however, there are other activities and entertainments for those in attendance to enjoy. One of those entertainments is live music, and this year will be no different, thanks to the City of Union.

At its June meeting this past Thursday, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve a request from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart that the city pay for the band that will be performing at Light Up The Lake and authorize the Union Public Safety Department to participate in the event as well.

The request was presented by Mayor Harold Thompson who pointed out that, as of Thursday’s meeting, the estimated cost of the event is $10,000 including:

• Fireworks — $6,000

• Band — $3,500

• Stage/Sound — $500

Council approved city participation in Light Up The Lake and allocated $3,500 for the band.

In addition to the band and the fireworks, Light Up The Lake will also have a water slide for children and food vendors.

The band that will perform at this year’s Light Up The Lake is “Back 9” which will play a variety of music.

Light Up The Lake will be held Wednesday, July 3 beginning at 6 p.m.

Pep Rally

Council also voted unanimously to help sponsor the August 15 Pep Rally at the Union County Fairgrounds

The Pep Rally is an annual event celebrating the arrival of the new school year and is hosted by WBCU and Holcombe Funeral Home.

In their request for sponsors for the event, WBCU and Holcombe Funeral Home stated that “this year’s picnic and pep rally will be as big a success as last year’s Pep Rally as we come together to celebrate a new school year as we educate our children for our county’s future.”

The request states that the Pep Rally, which will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, will feature “live entertainment, fun for kids of all ages and free food. WBCU will fire up the grill and serve free hot dogs for the evening and give away gifts, and t-shirts.”

For all this to happen, however, sponsors are needed and one of those will be the City of Union as council, in agreeing to help sponsor the Pep Rally, allocated $500 to help with the cost of the event.

Planning Commission Appointments

In other business, council voted to appoint the following individuals to the Planning Commission:

• Lynn Eaves

• Bobby Joe Gibbs

• Stacy “Hutch” Hall

The appointments were to fill three seats on the Planning Commission which had become vacant due to expired terms. The appointees approved by council will each serve four-year terms.

In presenting the applicants for the seats to council, Building & Zoning Department Director Kathy Teague pointed out that the Planning Commission “works closely with the City of Union Planning Department. They meet to consider and make recommendations to City Council concerning zoning ordinances or resolutions. The Commission also makes regulations for the subdivision of land and appropriate revisions thereof within its jurisdiction.”

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

