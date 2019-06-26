Civitan Club honors Barbara Rippy

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Civitan Barbara Rippy was given a shirt by her fellow Civitans during a recent meeting of the Union Civitan Club. It’s message sums up what a really wonderful person she is and the affection her fellow Civitans have for her. She is pictured with Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair during the presentation which was held at the Inn at Merridun. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Civitan Barbara Rippy was given a shirt by her fellow Civitans during a recent meeting of the Union Civitan Club. It’s message sums up what a really wonderful person she is and the affection her fellow Civitans have for her. She is pictured with Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair during the presentation which was held at the Inn at Merridun.

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in June, July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

Vacation Bible School

St. Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Road, will have Vacation Bible School from Wednesday, June 26-Thursday, June 27.

Rev. George W. Shell, Pastor.

Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 South Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be served.

Travel Author To Speak

Join us at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, for a fascinating author talk by popular writer and southern backroads traveler Tom Poland.

Venture off the beaten path to discover the surprising gems nestled along South Carolina’s back roads. Cross a rusting steel truss bridge into a scene from the 1930s. Behold an old gristmill and imagine its creaking, clashing gears grinding corn. See an old gas pump wreathed in honeysuckle. Drive through a ghost town and ponder its past. When’s the last time you saw a country store’s cured hams hanging from wires? How about a vintage Bull Durham tobacco ad on old brick?

Tom Poland explores scenic back roads, where a hidden South Carolina exists. This program will take you along for the ride as Tom shares his finds and experiences through his evocative writing and photography.

This program is FREE and open to the public. There is limited space, so please register in advance! RSVP by June 26 to [email protected] or 864-427-5966.

Light refreshments and a book signing will follow the program. Books will be available for purchase.

For more information about Tom Poland, his other titles or more of his talks, visit his website: https://tompoland.net.

Food Sale

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a food sale Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m.-until.

Come out and support the ministry of God!

Pastoral Anniversary Celebration

Wyatt’s Chapel will celebrate Rev. Elijah and First Lady Vanessa Ray’s Tenth Pastoral Anniversary with a banquet at the Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg on Saturday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

It will finish on Sunday, June 30 at the 10:20 a.m. Worship Service.

Bishop Calvin Rice will be the speaker.

Banquet tickets are $40.

Call Elaine Peake at 864-426-1200 or Keisha McEntire at 864-466-2875 for tickets.

For more information contact Peggy at 864-441-3376.

June At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of June.

2019 Summer Art Camps — It’s time for camp! All camps are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. UCAC will provide all the materials and LUNCH! Space is limited!

$25 members/$30 nonmembers

• Basket Making & More

July 8, 9 & 11

Taught by Katie Black

Ephemeral Story — Help us welcome our newest artist to the UCAC Gallery. Suzanne Wolfe is a resident of Greenville and produces artwork that tells quite a story.

“Between September 1944 and April 1950, a woman received and saved greeting cards from two men; Ernie and Clifton: both professing their love through the cards. These pieces were inspired by this woman’s scrapbook collection of greeting cards found at an antique show. The woman remains unknown as none of the cards included her name. Though I’ll never know who she was, I wanted to give her and her gentleman callers a chance to speak. In truth, I can’t really know the real story of Ernie, Clifton and this woman, but I hope, through my art I can bring a piece of it to life through the ephemera she left behind.”

Opening Reception: June 27, 2019 5:30-7 p.m.

Beginners Knitting Class — Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is the time! Join us as instructor, Jessica Whisnant, shares her talent! All supplies will be provided. Class space is limited so register today!

Sunday, June 30

2-5 p.m.

$30 members/$35 nonmembers

SPACE IS LIMITED!

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Fishing Rodeo

The McBeth Baptist Church Men’s Ministry will be having the Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, July 6 at the Police Pond which is located off Highway 49 West, Police Club Road.

Departure from McBeth Baptist Church at 7 a.m.

Fishing is 8 a.m.-until.

Tommie Hill Sr., President

James Glenn, Vice President

Gwen Rodgers, Coordinator/Organizer

Rev. Freddie Wicker, Pastor

Bingo Program

To all senior citizens, there will be Bingo Program at Jeter Chapel AME Church on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

All seniors citizens are asked to be on time.

Pastor Rev. Dr. Hunter.

Gospel Singing

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a gospel singing to lift up the name of the Lord on Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

There will be groups from near and far, come join in and give Him some praise!

One Day Revival

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a One Day Revival on Sunday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Teresa Niles, Pastor of the Church Teaching Center of Columbia.

Annual Revival

We, the McBeth Baptist Church Family, invites you to our Annual Revival services, to be held July 14-17.

Our revival will open on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Abraham Sally, St. John Baptist Church, Newberry.

Pastor Jefferson N. McDowell, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Laurens, will deliver the message the remainder of the week.

Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m.

2019 Sinclair Family Reunion

The 2019 Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Pot Luck Dinner — Bring a well-filled basket.

Ice, cups, plates, and utensils provided.

For more information call Sara (864-427-9070) or Angel (843-360-4768).

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

