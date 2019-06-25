New UCHS principal appointed

UNION COUNTY — Less than a month after its previous one resigned Union County High School has a new principal but not without some controversy over the hiring practices of the Union County School District.

On Saturday, May 25, UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson presided over the school’s 2019 Commencement. It would be Shannon’s last Commencement as the school’s principal because on Thursday, May 30 he tendered his resignation. Shannon said that he was leaving because he had found employment approximately 20 minutes from his home.

With Shannon’s resignation, the Union County School District began searching for a successor. Approximately two weeks after it began, that search had produced three finalists for the position who were announced by District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble on Monday, June 17. The finalists and where they were employed were:

• Ken S. Ellis, Union County Schools

• Hunter O. Jolley, Ed.D, Spartanburg School District 5

• Alfred L. Williams, Ph.D., Chester County Schools

Meeting in special called session this past Monday (June 24), the Union County Board of School Trustees met to receive Stribble’s recommendation as to which of the finalists they should appoint. Stribble made the recommendation as part of his personnel report to the board, recommending that Williams be appointed UCHS Principal.

The board then voted 6-2 to approve the personnel report and with it Williams’ appointment as UCHS Principal effective Monday, July 1.

(The vote was 6-2 because Trustee Mark Ivey was not present for Monday’s meeting.)

Voting no were Trustees Mike “Brokearm” Cohen and Jane Wilkes, both of whom stressed that their vote was not against Williams or any other individual but about the hiring practices of the school district.

“I am disappointed in our hiring practices,” Cohen said. “We continue to overlook our district employees who are faithful, loyal, and educated, which is wrong and disrespectful. Recruiting in Pennsylvania and other practices we have in hiring so much I disagree with.”

Wilkes said that “I am not voting against any certain person but because of the administration’s persistent refusal to promote qualified and loyal employees from within our own district.”

Among those voting yes were Board Chair Dr. Wanda All and Trustee Frank M. Hart, both of whom pointed out that Williams being recommended for the position was based on the results of the research, interviews, and evaluations by the district’s search committee.

“I supported the administration’s recommendation,” All said. “They are the ones that did the research and the interviews.”

Hart said that “they had a committee that did the interviewing and evaluated the applicants and made their recommendation.”

Dr. Williams

The Union County School District issued the following statement Tuesday morning about Dr. Williams, his professional and educational backgrounds, and his family.

Union County Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Alfred Williams as Principal of Union County High School. Dr. Williams comes to Union from Chester County Schools where he has served in a variety of roles for the last twenty-one years. Dr. Williams served as Assistant Principal at Chester High School for ten years and has served as the Director of The Learning Center for the last two years.

Dr. Williams received a Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University. He completed a Masters of Education and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. He has a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Williams’ wife, Sonya, is a school counselor at South Pointe High School. His daughter, Nya, is a rising junior at USC and will be studying abroad in England for the 2020-2021 school year at the University of Warwick. One son, Alfred Williams II, is a rising senior at South Pointe High School and his other son, Aden, will be starting kindergarten this fall.

Union County Schools welcomes Dr. Alfred Williams to the district.

Two trustees protest district hiring policies

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

