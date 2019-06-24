Williams named UCHS Principal

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School has a new principal.

During a special called meeting this (Monday) evening, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted 6-2 to appoint Dr. Alfred L. Williams Principal of Union County High School. Trustees Mike “Brokearm” Cohen and Jane Wilkes voted no. Trustee Mark Ivey was not present for the meeting.

Williams, who is currently employed with Chester County Schools, will begin serving as UCHS Principal effective Monday, July 1. He will succeed Dr. Shannon Gibson who resigned as Principal on May 30.

For more about Williams and this evening’s meeting including comments from some of the trustees see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Appointment to be effective July 1

By Charles Warner [email protected]

