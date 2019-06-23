Students present Spring Recital

Photo courtesy of Suzy Smith On Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., the piano students of Suzy Smith presented their annual Spring Recital at the University of South Carolina at Union Auditorium. Participating in the recital were (front row) Claire Wilson, Greta Fulmer, Cate Wilson, Emma Grace Farr, Coleman Fulmer, Carson Jolly, Jordy O’Shields, (second row) Olivia Cannon, Reid Barnado (a student of Tommy Bishop), Matthew Cohen, (third row) Deontae Beacham, Amya Beacham, Sara Grace Haney, Erin Miller, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner (a student of Kathleen Read), (fourth row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Thomas Smith, Carmen Sliwa, Garrett Ponder, Jolene West, (fifth row) Christian Crank, Katie Wagner, Reagan Barnado (a student of Tommy Bishop), Cat Patterson, (back row) Tommy Bishop, Kathleen Read, Suzy Smith, and Ryan West. Photo courtesy of Suzy Smith On Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., the piano students of Suzy Smith presented their annual Spring Recital at the University of South Carolina at Union Auditorium. Participating in the recital were (front row) Claire Wilson, Greta Fulmer, Cate Wilson, Emma Grace Farr, Coleman Fulmer, Carson Jolly, Jordy O’Shields, (second row) Olivia Cannon, Reid Barnado (a student of Tommy Bishop), Matthew Cohen, (third row) Deontae Beacham, Amya Beacham, Sara Grace Haney, Erin Miller, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner (a student of Kathleen Read), (fourth row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Thomas Smith, Carmen Sliwa, Garrett Ponder, Jolene West, (fifth row) Christian Crank, Katie Wagner, Reagan Barnado (a student of Tommy Bishop), Cat Patterson, (back row) Tommy Bishop, Kathleen Read, Suzy Smith, and Ryan West.

UNION — On Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., the piano students of Suzy Smith presented their annual Spring Recital at the University of South Carolina at Union Auditorium. The following students participated:

Smith, Read, and Bishop also attended the program.

After the recital students who participated in the STAR Auditions at Converse College were presented trophies for three years and six years participation. Carmen Sliwa was presented with a graduation gift for her graduation from Union County High School. Ryan West was presented with a graduation gift for completing his Bachelor of Music Education degree at Charleston Southern University.

Following the awards portion of the recital everyone was invited to the reception on the second floor at USC Union.

This story courtesy of Suzy Smith.

