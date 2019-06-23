Special Election to be held July 23rd

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter talks about the upcoming Special Election for a vacant seat on the Lockhart Town Council; the June 29 Crayfish Festival; the Jacob’s Well issue; and memories of picking blueberries, spending the summer with her grandparents, and her uncles building her grandfather a pontoon boat. -

Well, I have a correction in last week’s paper. Seems like my fingers missed a number. The Special Election is July 23rd, and not the 2nd. Keith Vanderford called me Saturday and told me what I did, and I’m so glad he did.

Please, if you are annexed in the Town of Lockhart come out and vote for Gina Porter. She is a graduate of University of South Carolina, so even if you are a Clemson fan you can still vote for her. She’s really from Michigan so that makes her neutral. But she loves to give Chuck a really rough time, since he’s Clemson.

This is a Special Election because Mallory Thomas resigned from Council before her term was up, which is in two years.

Festival

Saturday, June 29, from 5-8 p.m. the Crayfish Festival, the Lockhart Riverfront Gathering will be held in the Old Mill Parking Lot in Lockhart, sponsored by White Pines. There will be face painting, food, music, family games, and more. Please come out.

Jacob’s Well

I believe I told you last week that the council, in February 2017, voted to give Jacob’s Well another 10 years. But Ailene typed a lease that said 30 years, which made it invalid. I talked to Steve last weekend about it and showed him the document. The council never saw this lease that Ailene and Mitch signed.

I talked to Mitch about keeping the Mission, but to let me know by June 1. I never heard from him. But Steve informed me that Mitch was not over Jacob’s Well. We did not know this because Mitch was one of the founders of it and the one that signed the invalid lease. He said I should have talked to David. Well, Mitch didn’t tell us that when we met with him. Never mind, I’m not going to go any deeper in this conversation. You can blame us, but they had a chance to keep the Mission and it’s best we part friends. And I can say that because Steve and I made peace.

Blueberry Memories

I heard that it’s blueberry picking time. So growing up in Michigan, my family had a cabin further north of our home. We spent a lot of time up there, and so when my grandmother would take us girls across the road from the cabin to help pick blueberries, we loved it. We’d sit on the ground and be surrounded by hundreds of plants. We’d eat as much as we picked, and our bottoms would have blue stains on it also. Her blueberry pies were so good. But anything she cooked was great. Of course we all like anything our grandmothers would do and cook.

Summer Memories

I had a young boy in the shop today with his grandmother, and he really didn’t want to go home to his folks, so it really made me remember that I was just like that. I told him how my two-week visits after school was out would last all summer.

After my grandparents retired, they decided that they would make a permanent home out of our family cabin, on a lake. So as soon as school was out my cousin and I would go up there, when two weeks were up we’d beg for two more, until our mothers would tell us that we had to come home to buy school clothes. We’d get out of school in June and go back in September, so by the end of August we couldn’t stay any longer.

Can you imagine a whole summer on a lake, swimming, fishing, there was a skating rink in this little town, also. And boys!! Wonderful summers, especially the older we got.

Pontoon Memories

Now when it was still the family cabin, and my uncles and aunts, and my family and all of us kids, would be there close to every weekend, we had the biggest sand dunes to play in, besides the lake. My uncles made my grandpa a pontoon, when they were first heard of. I don’t think you bought one in those days. That was the grandest thing to take out into the lake. Nothing fancy about it, like today’s. Well, I’ll save some memories for later.

Well, I know this is short, but I’ll try to get back next week. Good night call at 1-864-545-6652.

News Around Lockhart