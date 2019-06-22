Praying to reflect God’s love to others

Charles Warner | The Union Times Taylor Caldwell’s “Dialogues with the Devil” depicts a correspondence between Lucifer and the Archangel Michael in which they debate a variety of spiritual, moral, and ethical issues. At one point, Lucifer cites the case of a man who has lead an extremely wicked life but, just prior to his death, has a spiritual experience that causes him to seek God’s forgiveness, which God grants, allowing the man to enter Heaven after he dies. Lucifer complains about this, claiming that it is not right for such a person to be saved from eternal damnation just because of a last minute change of heart. Michael, however, reminds Lucifer that God loves all His children, even the wayward ones, and wants to see them saved from their sins and the eternal consequences of those sins. God, Michael argues, does not want to see any of His children destroyed, but instead loves them enough to forgive them if they will seek that forgiveness, loves them so much that He gave Jesus Christ, His Only Begotten Son, to die for them and take their sins upon Him. The truth is that no matter how far we wander away from Him in this life, as long as we live God is there for us, wanting us to come back to Him by admitting our sins and admitting we need His forgiveness and turning to Him for that forgiveness. God desires not our destruction but our salvation and rejoices when one of His children accepts His gift of salvation and allows Him to take them in His loving arms forever. God can save us, but only if we let Him, so no matter how far gone you are into sin, turn back to God and let Him save you, because that’s what He wants to do more than anything.

Read Proverbs 31:10-30

Charm is deceptive, and beauty if fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

— Proverbs 31:30 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to remember that the way we reflect the image of Christ can influence everyone around us. Help us to reflect your love to others as we pray, “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God is more interested in what’s in my heart than how I look.

