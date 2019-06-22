Deciding what to do with $44m

UNION — Nothing goes together like money and government, the collection and spending of money by government, and government deciding how much money will be collected and spent and on what it will be spent on and that’s just what Union City Council did with nearly $44 million Thursday evening.

The end of June is approaching and with it the end of 2018-2019 fiscal year for the City of Union and that’s why, at its June meeting Thursday evening, Union City Council approved second and final reading of the city’s Utility Fund, General Fund, and Solid Waste Management Fund budgets for fiscal 2019-2020. It also approved second and final reading of the ordinance setting the city’s Municipal Property Tax Levy for the new fiscal year as well.

The 2019-2020 budget totals $43,887,090 and includes $324,750 allocated for the purchase of capital equipment and capital improvements. While $43,887,090 is a big number, the 2019-2020 budget is actually 2.3 percent smaller than the 2018-2019 budget.

General Fund

For 2019-2020, General Fund revenues are projected to total $6,077,490 while expenditures are projected to total $6,604,330 leaving a projected deficit of $526,840 which will be covered by a transfer from the city’s fund balance.

The city’s property tax will increase by 3.0 mills to 89.8 mills. For a home with an assessed value of $50,000, the homeowner will see an increase of approximately $6.10 on their 2019-2020 tax notice. For a home with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner will see an increase of approximately $12.20 on their 2019-2020 tax notice.

In addition, a $5 brush disposal fee will be added to the 2019-2020 tax notices.

While the property tax will increase, city taxpayers will receive a credit against the tax due to Local Option Sales Tax revenue. For more homeowners, that credit will absorb both the property tax increase and the addition of the brush disposal fee.

Solid Waste Management Fund

The Solid Waste Management Fund budget for 2019-2020 is $855,240, an increase of 8.3 percent over the current budget.

Garbage collection service in the City of Union is funded through a Garbage Pickup Fee which will will increase from $1 month to $17 a month.

Utility Fund

While Utility Fund revenues are projected to total $35,509,280, expenditures will total $35,632,000 including $188,000 in capital equipment purchases and $4,647,700 in infrastructure projects. While this leaves a deficit of $122,720, the budget is actually 3.9 percent smaller than the current budget. The projected deficit will be covered with retained earnings.

The City of Union Utility Department generates revenue through the sale of electricity, water, sewer, and natural gas to its customers both within and without the city. The 2019-2020 budget does not include an increase in the electric rates, but the PMPA will continue to true up the cost of power each month.While natural gas base rates will not increase, the PGA will continue to true up the cost each month. Water and sewer rates will not increase.

Special Revenue Funds

The proposed budget also includes the proposed budgets of the following Special Revenue Funds:

• Local Hospitality & Accommodations — $445,000

• Main Street Junction — $133,520

• Economic Development — $100,000

• Drug Fund — $7,000

• Community Change — $20,000

• Debt Service — Tax Increment — $20,000

Personnel

Fiscal 2019-2020 will see the city’s workforce have a net increase of four as eight new employees are added but four positions are eliminated. The employees to be added are:

• A City Administrator

• A part-time officer with the Union Public Safety Department

• Three part-time positions at Main Street Junction

• Three heavy equipment operators, one each for the Solid Waste Department, Gas Division, and the Electric Division

The four positions being eliminated are three due to the shutting down of the Union Connection and one position in the Utility Department.

City employees will get a 2.6 percent cost of living raise.

Fiscal 2019-2020 will also see the city continue to add a convenience fee to the cost of processing credit cards for payments made to the city at City Hall or by telephone, including the payment of utility bills and solid waste fees. The convenience fee will be revenue neutral with the city just passing on the fee charged. Online and automated telephone payments of utility billing fees, however, will continue to be absorbed by the city.

Also, the city will continue to assist outside agencies for the betterment of Union. The city uses funds generated by the local hospitality and accommodations fee to fund those organizations and events to promote tourism and recreational events.

Bids Awarded

There’s a lot of talk in Washington, DC these days about repairing, upgrading, and improving America’s infrastructure and a lot of it has been just that, talk.

At Tuesday’s meeting, however, council did more than just talk about repairing, upgrading, and improving Union’s infrastructure it took steps to do it by awarding the bids for two infrastructure projects.

• Water and Sewer System Improvements — Monarch Mill Village Phase III

Council awarded the bid for the Water and Sewer System Improvements — Monarch Mill Village Phase III project to Smith Backhoe & Construction for $825,868.

In recommending the award of the bid, Utility Director Joe Nichols said the project will be funded through Community Block Development Grants pending SC Department of Commerce — Grants Administration approval of the contract.

• 2019 Water and Sewer Improvements — Summit Engineering Project #19015

Council awarded the bid for the 2019 Water and Sewer Improvements — Summit Engineering Project #19015 to SM Grading & Excavating LLC of Jonesville for $273,650.

DataMax

It has often been said you have to spend money to make money and that’s true for the City of Union which had to hire a private firm to collect unpaid license fees owed the city.

Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve second and final reading of an ordinance appropriating $73,387.34 to pay DataMax Corporation for the services it has rendered to the city over the past year.

Since August of 2018, the city has used DataMax to collect unpaid business license fees and during that time the company has collected a total of $143,744.68 for the city.

DataMax is a performance-based company that provides results prior to getting paid for the services it renders and, having collected $143,744.68 for Union, the city owes it 50 percent of what has been collected or $73,387.34.

Since the company did not begin providing its services to the city until after the 2018-2019 budget was approved, there were no funds allocated to pay DataMax so the budget had to be amended by the ordinance in order to pay the company its 50 percent share of the fees it collected on the city’s behalf.

