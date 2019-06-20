Finalists for UCHS principal announced

UNION COUNTY — A question that has been facing the Union County School District since the end of May is who will be the principal at Union County High School when the new school year begins.

The question was posed when, on May 30, less than a week after he oversaw the Commencement Exercises for the Senior Class of 2019, Union County High School Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson announced his resignation. In a statement announcing his resignation, Gibson said that he was resigning because he’d gained employment approximately 20 minutes from his home.

Since Gibson’s resignation, the question has been who will be the principal at UCHS when the 2019-2020 school year begins.

That question is getting closer to being answered.

On Monday, Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble announced the three finalists to fill the UCHS principal’s vacancy. The finalists and where they are currently employed are:

• Ken S. Ellis, Union County Schools

• Hunter O. Jolley, Ed.D, Spartanburg School District 5

• Alfred L. Williams, Ph.D., Chester County Schools

Stribble said Tuesday that the School Board will meet Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 600 of the Career and Technology Center to vote on his recommendation as to who should be appointed principal.

Personnel Appointments

Stribble’s announcement of the finalists comes just one week after the School Board’s June meeting when the trustees voted to approve his recommendations for the following transfers/appointments of school personnel:

• Kelly Reed — Soliant Health Certified Services Occupational Therapist at Special Services

• Tiffany Littlejohn — Business Teacher and Coach at Sims Middle School

• Jovonnie Glenn — Special Education Assistant at Sims Middle School

• Andrew Cartee — Assistant Principal at Sims Middle School

• Christy Latham — Special Education Assistant at Union County High School

• Tammy Garner — 4K Assistant at Monarch Elementary School

• Judy Sanford — 5K Assistant at Monarch Elementary School

• Donna Simmons — Classroom Assistant Odyssey Math Lab at the Achievement Academy

Board approves personnel appointments/transfers

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

