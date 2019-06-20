Richardson graduates from USC Aiken

Photo courtesy of USC Aiken The Class of 2019 graduated from USC Aiken on May 8. Among the graduates was Union native Rebecca Richardson. Richardson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Process Engineering. Photo courtesy of USC Aiken The Class of 2019 graduated from USC Aiken on May 8. Among the graduates was Union native Rebecca Richardson. Richardson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Process Engineering.

AIKEN — Union native Rebecca Richardson earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Process Engineering from the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Richardson graduated with the Class of 2019 on May 8 in the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Dr. Harris Pastides, president of the USC System, was the commencement speaker.

The USC Aiken Class of 2019 included:

Number of degrees awarded: 447

• Number of graduates: 36

• Number of international graduates: 17

• Number of student athletes: 23

• Number of graduates from Aiken: 93

• Number of graduates from South Carolina: 390

• Number of veterans or military students: 25

Number by degree and major:

Master’s degrees:

• Master of Education in Educational Technology: 1

• Master of Science in Applied Clinical Psychology: 14

• Master of Business Administration: 21

Bachelor of Arts: 108

• Biology: 1

• Communication: 33

• English: 14

• Fine Arts: 14

• History: 5

• Music Education: 2

• Political Science: 8

• Psychology: 12

• Sociology: 19

Bachelor of Arts in Education: 33

• Early Childhood Education: 11

• Elementary Education: 10

• Middle Level Education: 6

• Secondary Education: 6

Bachelor of Arts in Special Education: 5

Bachelor of Science: 138

• Biology: 43

• Chemistry: 8

• Exercise and Sports Science: 45

• Industrial Mathematics: 3

• Industrial Process Engineering: 9

• Math and Computer Science: 16

• Psychology: 14

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: 93

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: 37

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to more than 3,500 students in 50 programs of study. USC Aiken is ranked the #1 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s guide “America’s Best Colleges.” The 2019 distinction marks USC Aiken’s 21st consecutive ranking among the top three in this category and the 14th time in first place.

