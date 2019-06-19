Praying to be more like Jesus

Charles Warner | The Union Times Father’s Day 2019 is over, but in a real sense, it is always Father’s Day for those of us who are blessed to have — and to have had — good, loving Christian fathers. Such fathers love their children and — together with their wives — do everything in their power to provide them with a Christian home where both their spiritual and material needs are met, the kind of home every child needs and deserves to grow up in. Good fathers love, care, and nurture their children, both spiritually and materially, so that they grow up to become the kind of men and women who, in time, can become to their children the kind of parents they had. After the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ, the greatest gift we who are so blessed receive is good Christian fathers who love us enough to share with us their faith in Christ, and devote themselves to raising us right so that we can have the best possible start in life. This is what good fathers do and why every day should be Father’s Day and another opportunity to tell them we love them and not just in words, but in how we live and treat others so that they know that we have taken to heart all that taught us, both in words and by example. Happy Every Father’s Day to all fathers, both those who are still a loving part of their children’s lives and those who look upon them with love from Heaven. May we always strive to be worthy of the love of our fathers and the love of the Father in Heaven.

Read Luke 18:1-18

Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.

— 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 (NIV)

PRAYER: God of justice, help us to be more like your Son and to stand firm in sharing the gospel with the world. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: No matter what is going on around me, I will stand steadfast in Christ..

Charles Warner | The Union Times Father’s Day 2019 is over, but in a real sense, it is always Father’s Day for those of us who are blessed to have — and to have had — good, loving Christian fathers. Such fathers love their children and — together with their wives — do everything in their power to provide them with a Christian home where both their spiritual and material needs are met, the kind of home every child needs and deserves to grow up in. Good fathers love, care, and nurture their children, both spiritually and materially, so that they grow up to become the kind of men and women who, in time, can become to their children the kind of parents they had. After the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ, the greatest gift we who are so blessed receive is good Christian fathers who love us enough to share with us their faith in Christ, and devote themselves to raising us right so that we can have the best possible start in life. This is what good fathers do and why every day should be Father’s Day and another opportunity to tell them we love them and not just in words, but in how we live and treat others so that they know that we have taken to heart all that taught us, both in words and by example. Happy Every Father’s Day to all fathers, both those who are still a loving part of their children’s lives and those who look upon them with love from Heaven. May we always strive to be worthy of the love of our fathers and the love of the Father in Heaven.