UNION — What’s the best use for a patio in the summer, especially one on Main Street in downtown Union?

Why to throw a party, of course, and that’s just what the Union County Chamber of Commerce is using the Main Street Junction patio for this summer.

“Party on the Patio” is a summer concert series the Chamber is hosting each month of summer. According to a letter the Chamber sent out to its business partners, the purpose of the series is to “highlight our historic and beautiful downtown all while providing some much-needed entertainment for our community.”

That much-needed entertainment was provided on June 6 when “The Band Quest” took to the stage to present an evening of music and song that had those in attendance up on their feet tripping the light fantastic.

Dancing, of course, is a good way to work up an appetite and that’s why their were food vendors on hand to provide the sustenance those attending needed to help them dance the night away.

The next Party on the Patio will be held July 25 when “The T.J. Jeter Band“ takes to the stage from 6-9 p.m.

So mark that on your calendars and remember to bring your lawn chairs for when you need to take a breather from all that dancing and/or enjoy some food purchased from the vendors on hand, put on your dancing shoes — or kick them off if you prefer — and dance, dance, dance.

Light Up The Lake

The Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring “Light up the Lake” the annual celebration of the Fourth of July held at Foster Park Lake.

This year’s Light up the Lake will be held July 3 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature live music performed by Back 9, food, a water slide, and, of course, fireworks.

For more about Party on the Patio and Light up the Lake call the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-0939 and see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

‘The Band Quest’ performs at ‘Party on the Patio’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

