‘Free Homebuyer Workshop’ Saturday

UNION — Thinking about buying a home? It’s not something to go into lightly because it will probably be the biggest financial commitment you make in your lifetime. It is a commitment of years, even decades, that could very easily become a huge strain on your finances. On top of that, the process of actually buying a house can be very challenging and even confusing, especially for someone who is going through it for the first time.

Still interested in buying a house? Well if you are, then you might want to reserve a seat in the “Free Homebuyer Workshop” that will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday (June 22) at the Union County Carnegie Library.

June is “National Homeownership Month” and in recognition of this a leaflet advertising the workshop asks the following questions:

“Do you want to become a homeowner?”

“Do you need help understanding the home buying process?”

If you answered yes to those questions then the leaflet urges you to “learn how to become mortgage ready” by attending the workshop.

Topics covered in the workshop include:

• Managing your money

• Understanding credit

• Getting the mortgage loan

• Loan program for low-to-moderate income families.

The leaflet states that there are a limited number of seats available only for persons 18 years of age or older and that those interested in attending the workshop are asked to R.S.V.P. by 5 p.m. Friday, June 21 and reserve a seat by calling 864-441-3050.

While the library is hosting the workshop, the leaflet states that the “workshop and its facilitator are not affiliated with the Union County Library System.”

At the Union County Carnegie Library