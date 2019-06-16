Meeting at the Culp-Beaty House

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Culp-Beaty House at 300 North Mountain Street, Union, was the site of the May meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The house, which was built in 1856, is listed on the National Registry of Historical Homes. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Culp-Beaty House at 300 North Mountain Street, Union, was the site of the May meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The house, which was built in 1856, is listed on the National Registry of Historical Homes.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Culp-Beaty House located at 300 North Mountain Street.

Mrs. Kathleen Read called the meeting order.

The Reverend Sanders Read gave devotional from Psalm 1:18-24. “This is the day that the Lord hath made let us be glad and rejoice in it.” It reminded us of some of the many things we should be thankful for and thank God daily for these blessings. The Reverend Sanders also led the members in prayer.

Mrs. Read led the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States of America, the American’s Creed and the Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

The new officers were inducted by Mrs. Read. The new officers are Regent, Mrs. Margaret McCarley; Vice Regent, Mrs. Martha S. Whitener; Recording/Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. Carolyn Alexander; Treasurer, Registrar & Historian, Miss Margaret Ruff; and Chaplain, Mrs. Harriet Berry.

Miss Sara Parker was hostess and guest speaker for the meeting. She said the Culp-Beaty House was built for Benjamin Dudley Culp and his bride Cornelia Meng and was completed in 1857. There are many special features about the house. The bricks were of English bond with the brick and mortar about the same color, two expansive porches on the front of the house, the wall are 13 inches thick and the ceilings 12 feet tall. Miss Parker told the members many historical facts about the building and structure of the home, many facts about the families who have lived there, additions to the original structure, and many of the anecdotes about the members of the house and those who visited there. One of our members, Mrs. Martha S. Whitener visited the house, attended many gala occasions and spent the night there many times.

The Culp-Beaty House, as it is now called was earlier known as the Culp House and the Hames House. It was the site of a flag presentation in 1861 and 1876 General Wade Hampton gave a meaninful address there. Miss Parker invited the DAR members to tour the house and look at the many photographs, furniture, and all the historical articles on display and said the Culp-Beaty House could be used for reunions, meetings, etc. It is listed on the National Registry of Historical Homes.

There being no business, the meeting was adjourned by Mrs. Read. The next meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR will be September 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Fair Forest NSDAR meets historic home

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR.

