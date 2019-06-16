Da Wiz visits Summer Reading Camp

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School L. Kobie Da Wiz recently visited the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School where he used music and literacy to motivate and educate the students. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School L. Kobie Da Wiz recently visited the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School where he used music and literacy to motivate and educate the students. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School were visited by L. Kobie Da Wiz who did a music-filled, action-packed presentation that kept the students engaged and writing the entire time. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School were visited by L. Kobie Da Wiz who did a music-filled, action-packed presentation that kept the students engaged and writing the entire time.

BUFFALO On Wednesday, June 12, L. Kobie Da Wiz visited the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School.

L. Kobie Wilkerson a.k.a L. Kobie Da Wiz is an award-winning author, poet, speaker, presenter, storyteller, edutainer, master teacher, and powerful transformer of schools and organizations. He ingeniously converts resistance to change into receptiveness for growth. He is a leading authority on helping schools and organizations cultivate relationships that support a healthy culture and climate. Kobie works with schools and organizations where it is his goal to see them systematically operate at their best, so they can effectively impact those they serve.

At BES, Kobie used music and literacy to motivate and educate the students. His presentation was music-filled, action-packed, and kept the students engaged and writing the entire time. Students had an interactive workbook where they took notes as he presented the information using music, movement, choral chants, and lots of action! The students definitely had a wonderful experience that they will never forget.

More information about Kobie can be found at https://lkobiedawiz.com/.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School L. Kobie Da Wiz recently visited the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School where he used music and literacy to motivate and educate the students. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Da-Wiz-1.jpg Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School L. Kobie Da Wiz recently visited the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School where he used music and literacy to motivate and educate the students. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School were visited by L. Kobie Da Wiz who did a music-filled, action-packed presentation that kept the students engaged and writing the entire time. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Da-Wiz-2.jpg Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students taking part in the Union County Schools Summer Reading Camp at Buffalo Elementary School were visited by L. Kobie Da Wiz who did a music-filled, action-packed presentation that kept the students engaged and writing the entire time.

At Buffalo Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.