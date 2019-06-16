Clemson honors area students

CLEMSON — A number of area students have been named to the President’s List or Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester.

President’s List

The students named to the President’s List are:

• Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, whose major is Nursing

• Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, whose major is Criminal Justice

• Robert L. Mitchell of Jonesville, whose major is Electrical Engineering

• Lindsay S. Swanson of Pauline, whose major is Management

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Dean’s List

The students named to the Dean’s List are:

• Robert Alexander of Pauline, whose major is Industrial Engineering

• Amy Madilyn Andrews of Whitmire, whose major is Accounting

• Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enoree, whose major is Nursing

• Hannah R. Sarver of Pauline, whose major is Environmental Engineering

• Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, whose major is Microbiology

• Sarah Ruth Sprouse of Pauline, whose major is Secondary Education

• Haley Rae Stein of Union, whose major is Psychology

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Named to President’s, Dean’s lists

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Clemson University.

