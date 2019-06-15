County budget totals $18.8 million

Charles Warner | The Union Times During its June meeting this past Tuesday, Union County Council voted unanimously to authorize Supervisor Frank Hart to negotiate the purchase by the county of the Buffalo Mill Site. The county is seeking ownership of the site in order to obtain grants to clean it up. Charles Warner | The Union Times During its June meeting this past Tuesday, Union County Council voted unanimously to authorize Supervisor Frank Hart to negotiate the purchase by the county of the Buffalo Mill Site. The county is seeking ownership of the site in order to obtain grants to clean it up.

UNION COUNTY — A budget totaling more than $18 million that includes a tax increase, the transfer of land the county has but didn’t want, and authorizing the supervisor to negotiate the purchase of the Buffalo Mill Site were approved by Union County Council this week during its June meeting.

Budget

Council voted unanimously Tuesday (June 11) to approve third and final reading of the ordinance adopting the county budget for fiscal 2019-2020.

• Revenues

The budget projects general fund revenues totaling $18,814,377 including property taxes ($9,425,000), sales and other miscellaneous taxes ($390,000), fees and fines ($637,750), licenses and permits ($60,000), intergovernmental ($1,490,171), charges for services ($2,956,500), investment earnings ($73,500), miscellaneous ($511,500), grants ($40,000), and reimbursements ($173,787).

Also included in the general fund revenue total are transfers-in from E-911 ($183,819), Victim’s Advocate ($72,507), Economic Development ($269,577 and $85,000), Title IV-D ($32,879), Poll Workers ($74,000) and Hospitality/Accommodations ($40,000), Economic Development & Community Development ($25,000), UCCADA ($600,363), Solicitor ($195,000), Tourism ($115,926), Community Development ($69,278), Special Revenue ($22,000), Commitment From Committed General Fund Balance ($40,000), and Commitment From Uncommitted General Fund Balance ($730,820).

This year’s general fund revenues also includes a projected $500,000 generated from a tax millage increase. The ordinance does not state how much the increase will be but does state that “the millage will be set and finally adopted by resolution by September 13, 2019.”

Supervisor Frank Hart said Thursday that the millage increase is projected to total 7.3 mils. However, Hart said that a large portion of this will be offset by the Local Option Sales Tax which is performing better than expected. He said this should mean that taxpayers will not see a net increase on their county taxes.

While it does not state what the general tax millage levy will be, the ordinance states that council “directs the appropriate county officials to levy and collect a separate tax millage for Economic Development operations and expenses, to be set and finally adopted by Union County Council, not to exceed 1.6 mils, and a separate tax millage for operations of the Union County Development Board, not to exceed 2 mil … a separate tax millage of 15 mils for the Union County Emergency Medical Services, a separate tax millage of 4 mils for Union Carnegie Library, a separate millage of 3 mils for Spartanburg Community College Union Campus and a separate tax millage of 2.6 mils for Higher Education.”

• Expenditures

The budget projects $18,814,377 in expenditures including:

• $509,902 for Supervisor, Council, and HR

• $222,110 for IT

• $269,577 for Development Board

• $69,278 for Community Development

• $115,926 for Tourism

• $382,728 for Magistrate

• $164,320 for Probate Judge

• $105,662 for Circuit Court

• $114,115 for Public Defender

• $449,015 for Solicitor’s Office

• $454,745 for Clerk of Court

• $169,433 for Voter Registration/Election Commission

• $35,712 for County Attorney

• $112,500 for Building Inspector

• $208,710 for Tax Assessor

• $88,809 for Delinquent Tax Office

• $131,171 for Auditor’s Office

• $185,949 for Building Superintendent

• $2,321,o86 for Sheriff’s Office

• $176,954 for Code Enforcement

• $142,109 for Animal Control

• $115,313 for Coroner

• $2,500,454 for Jail Operations/Detention Center

• $209,760 for E-911 & Communications

• $916,371 for Emergency Services

• $550,002 for County Maintenance

• $337,184 for Equipment Shop

• $30,700 for Health Department

• $42,000 for Department of Social Services

• $80,665 for Veteran’s Affairs

• $600,363 for Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• $74,507 for Victim’s Advocate

• $279,387 for Recreation Department

• $82,887 for Stadium

• $437,417 for Recycling

• $157,455 for Airport

• $421,176 for Timken Sports Complex

• $2,221,252 for Emergency Medical Services

• $3,153,432 for Non-Departmental

In approving the county budget, council also approved the budgets for the following fire departments for fiscal 2019-2020:

• Bonham Fire Department — $173,000

• Buffalo Fire Department — $191,000

• The Fire Control Board of Carlisle — $40,855.34

• Cross Keys Fire Department — $60,543.39

• Kelly-Kelton Fire Department — $42,391

• Philippi Fire Department — $39,457.15

Quit Claim Deed

Council also voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance authorizing a quit claim deed to Emslie Elmore Allen.

The ordinance states that that county is conveying its “interest … in a certain parcel of real estate located on the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway” in the “Union Township.” It states that the county has agreed to transfer the property “due to the fact that this property was given to Union County without its knowledge and Union County did not purchase this property and never requested to obtain title to this property.”

The ordinance states that Allen has “provided a copy of the agreement to purchase sell real estate and an Affidavit from Reuben F. Greene, whereby he purchased this property and the County is hereby willing to deed this property back to Mr. Allen by Quit Clain Deed for $1,125 which represents the estimated taxes which would have been paid by Mr. Allen since 2005 when the property was deeded to Union County plus attorney’s fees and costs.”

The ordinance authorizes Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to, on behalf of the county, “execute and deliver a Quit Claim Deed” to Allen and thereby convey to him the property.

Exhibit A of the ordinance describes the land as “being Lot 1 of the R.E. Foster Subdivision of Lots 5 and 6 of the Wallace-Morgan Lands. This lot fronts 180 feet on the road leading from the Union-Jonesville Highway to what was formerly Wallace Coon’s home property and running back therefrom to land now now or formerly of Myers; and bounded north by said road, east by property now or formerly of Coon, south by property now or formerly of Myers, and west by land now or formerly of Vinson.”

Purchasing The Buffalo Mill Site

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution granting Hart the authority to “negotiate the terms of and execute a purchase agreement for the Buffalo Mill Site.“

In addition to granting Hart the authority to negotiate and execute a purchase for the site, the resolution also authorizes him to “appropriate the funds from the Multi-County Park Fund 714 to complete the purchase.”

Hart said the plan is to acquire ownership of the property and get grants to clean it up. He said the county cannot obtain those grants to clean up the property until it acquires ownership.

