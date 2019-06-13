Producing ‘wholesome dairy products’

Photo courtesy of The Dairy Alliance Marilyn Easter recently addressed the Union Rotary Club about how the focus of dairy farmers on cow care and milk quality results in better milk. Easter’s family owns Eastglen Farm outside of Laurens where the family milks 300 cows twice a day and also raises hay. The Easter family not only works their 360-acre farm they also live there, which Easter said gives them a strong incentive to protect the environment as well as properly care for their cattle. Photo courtesy of The Dairy Alliance Marilyn Easter recently addressed the Union Rotary Club about how the focus of dairy farmers on cow care and milk quality results in better milk. Easter’s family owns Eastglen Farm outside of Laurens where the family milks 300 cows twice a day and also raises hay. The Easter family not only works their 360-acre farm they also live there, which Easter said gives them a strong incentive to protect the environment as well as properly care for their cattle.

UNION — Marilyn Easter is similar in many ways to the members of the Rotary Club of Union she spoke with on June 4. She works hard and takes pride in providing a quality product to customers. But unlike the typical local business, Easter’s most important asset is cows and her product is milk. Easter and her family are dairy farmers.

The Easter family owns Eastglen Farm outside of Laurens. They milk 300 cows twice a day, every day. On the 360 acre farm, hay is also raised. To dairy farmers, the ultimate reward is knowing their actions help create a healthy, abundant and affordable food supply for this community.

“We love what we do,” Easter said. “Dairy farmers across South Carolina differ in how many cows we milk and some of the ways we farm so that our methods work well for the environment, but we all share a passion for what we do. It is our responsibility to take care of the natural resources and animals on our farm and we take that responsibility with a great deal of pride and commitment.”

The family lives and works on the farm and that is a strong incentive for protecting the land, water and air. In addition, cow comfort and health is carefully monitored every single day. Easter works with a dairy animal nutritionist to formulate the best diets for the cows and veterinarians come to the farm regularly to check on the animal’s health. Every day, advancements in animal care and milk quality methods result in better dairy foods.

“What we do on our farm is the starting point for safe and nutritious dairy foods in the supermarket,” Easter said. “Because of this commitment at the dairy farm, people can count on wholesome dairy foods.”

To learn more about dairy farmers and the milk they produce, visit www.thedairyalliance.com, www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance or Twitter @dairy_alliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

On behalf of Southeast dairy farm families, the non-profit The Dairy Alliance works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods.

Photo courtesy of The Dairy Alliance Marilyn Easter recently addressed the Union Rotary Club about how the focus of dairy farmers on cow care and milk quality results in better milk. Easter’s family owns Eastglen Farm outside of Laurens where the family milks 300 cows twice a day and also raises hay. The Easter family not only works their 360-acre farm they also live there, which Easter said gives them a strong incentive to protect the environment as well as properly care for their cattle. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Marilyn-Easter.jpg Photo courtesy of The Dairy Alliance Marilyn Easter recently addressed the Union Rotary Club about how the focus of dairy farmers on cow care and milk quality results in better milk. Easter’s family owns Eastglen Farm outside of Laurens where the family milks 300 cows twice a day and also raises hay. The Easter family not only works their 360-acre farm they also live there, which Easter said gives them a strong incentive to protect the environment as well as properly care for their cattle.

Easter addresses Rotary about dairy farming

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of The Daily Alliance.

This story courtesy of The Daily Alliance.