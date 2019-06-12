Thanking God for being good to us always

Charles Warner | The Union Times American military personnel are deployed throughout America and around much of the world. Some areas they are deployed in are safer and more hospitable than others and in some of those other areas our men and women are in harm’s way every minute of the day. As Americans we have an obligation, a responsibility, a duty to support the servicemen and servicewomen who protect this country and the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of this great nation. There are many ways to support them, but the most important and powerful way of all is to remember them in prayer because when all is said and done, God is in control. To pray to God then on behalf of the men and women of our armed forces is the best thing we can do because He is more powerful than any government ever will be. So we should pray for their safety and we should also pray for the day to come when there will be no need for American men and women or those of any other nation to march off to war. We should pray for the day to come and soon when the Prince of Peace will reign over all the world and banish forever the terrible evil that is war and the sins and wickedness that engender them and are engendered by it. So remember as you say your prayers to pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform and pray for the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ to prevail and unite all humanity in His love for us so that, as He commanded, we will love one another as He loves us. When that happens, war will cease forever.

Read Lamentations 3:22-26

The psalmist wrote, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

— Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for meeting us today and every day. We need you more than the bread we eat and the air we breathe. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God is good to me — all the time.

