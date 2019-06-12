Lunch & activities program under way

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle’s Children’s Free Summer Lunch and Activities Program is now under way and the town is asking for volunteers to help with it.

The program, which is held at the Carlisle Town Hall, is for children 18 and under who are served lunch and get to enjoy activities not only at the town hall but also a field trip to go swimming. The program got under way Monday (June 10) and will run through Thursday, July 25. The program will be held Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said this is the 13th year the town has offered the program which she said includes games and educational activities at the town hall.

“It is a way of providing the kids with a place to go during the summer,” Ferguson-Glenn said Monday.

Sounds like a lot of summer fun for the children participating, doesn’t it? To provide them with that summer fun, however, the Town of Carlisle is asking for volunteers to help out, both at the town hall and on the field trip.

For more information about the program and/or to volunteer, call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

