The wisdom of young artists

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Gracie Reid was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Willow Prince was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Alyssa Wynn was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Savanna Carpenter was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Reid McDade was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Makaylee Walker was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Amariyah Peake was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Andrew Wang was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School student Najyra White was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August. Najyra’s work will grace the cover of the calendar.

UNION COUNTY — Some very talented elementary school students who put their creativity and artistic abilities to use in the fight against drugs and violence were honored for their achievements recently by the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

For the fifth year in a row, the Union County Solicitor’s Office held its Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for fifth grade students in Union County. As in previous years, the winning entries will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August. A total of 3,000 copies will be printed for distribution in Union County.

The winners of the contest were honored during a May 21 awards ceremony held, as in previous years, at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe. The ceremony included an address by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett who also posed for pictures with the winners.

“We always appreciate the kids who help spread the anti-drug and anti-violence messages through their art,” Brackett said. “I hope that everyone can learn from their wisdom.”

Each winner received a copy of their work, a certificate signed by Brackett, and a $50 Walmart gift card.

(Regarding the gift cards, Brackett got the students to promise that they would use them to buy books.)

After the ceremony, the students and their families present got to enjoy cupcakes and punch served by Kirby’s.

Brackett said that, once they are printed, copies of the calendars will be distributed in the schools and will be placed in the Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Courthouse, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union Public Safety Department, and Union County Arts Council. He added that each student whose work was selected will receive 10 copies of the calendar for themselves and their families and friends.

The winners of the contest and their respective schools are:

• Najyra White — Buffalo Elementary School

• Kennedy Ferguson — Buffalo Elementary School

• Andrew Wang — Foster Park Elementary School

• Amariyah Peake — Foster Park Elementary School

• Makaylee Walker — Foster Park Elementary School

• Reid McDade — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Savanna Carpenter — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Alyssa Wynn — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Willow Prince — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Hunter Revis — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Gracie Reid — Monarch Elementary School

• Treveon Shorter — Monarch Elementary School

• Sarah Paige Glenn — Monarch Elementary School

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School student Najyra White was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August. Najyra’s work will grace the cover of the calendar.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Najyra-White.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School student Najyra White was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August. Najyra’s work will grace the cover of the calendar.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Andrew Wang was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Andrew-Wang.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Andrew Wang was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Amariyah Peake was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Amariyah-Peake.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Amariyah Peake was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Makaylee Walker was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Makaylee-Walker.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Foster Park Elementary School student Makaylee Walker was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Reid McDade was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Reid-McDade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Reid McDade was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Savanna Carpenter was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Savanna-Carpenter.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Savanna Carpenter was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Alyssa Wynn was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Alyssa-Wynn.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Alyssa Wynn was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Willow Prince was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Willow-Prince.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School student Willow Prince was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Gracie Reid was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Gracie-Reid.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Gracie Reid was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Treveon Shorter was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Treveon-Shorter.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Treveon Shorter was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. He and his fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here he is presented with a copy of his work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Sarah Paige Glenn was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Calendar-Contest-Sarah-Paige-Glenn.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School student Sarah Paige Glenn was one of 13 local elementary school students honored for winning the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. She and her fellow winners were honored for their winning artwork during an Awards Ceremony at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe on May 21. Here she is presented with a copy of her work by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. Their work will will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will have printed this summer and distributed free of charge in August.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett poses with the winners of the Solicitor’s Office’s 2019-2020 Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest. Pictured with Brackett are Najyra White (Buffalo Elementary School), Andrew Wang (Foster Park Elementary School), Amariyah Peake (Foster Park Elementary School), Makaylee Walker (Foster Park Elementary School), Reid McDade (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School), Savanna Carpenter (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School), Alyssa Wynn (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School), Willow Prince (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School), Gracie Reid (Monarch Elementary School), Treveon Shorter (Monarch Elementary School), and Sarah Paige Glenn (Monarch Elementary School). Not pictured are Kennedy Ferguson (Buffalo Elementary School) and Hunter Revis (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School).