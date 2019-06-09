South Carolina’s backroads gems

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation Writer Tom Poland will speak about the places along the back roads of South Carolina he’s visited, written about, and photographed during a special author talk at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, June 29. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation Writer Tom Poland will speak about the places along the back roads of South Carolina he’s visited, written about, and photographed during a special author talk at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, June 29.

UNION — Join us at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, for a fascinating author talk by popular writer and southern backroads traveler Tom Poland.

Venture off the beaten path to discover the surprising gems nestled along South Carolina’s back roads. Cross a rusting steel truss bridge into a scene from the 1930s. Behold an old gristmill and imagine its creaking, clashing gears grinding corn. See an old gas pump wreathed in honeysuckle. Drive through a ghost town and ponder its past. When’s the last time you saw a country store’s cured hams hanging from wires? How about a vintage Bull Durham tobacco ad on old brick?

Tom Poland explores scenic back roads, where a hidden South Carolina exists. This program will take you along for the ride as Tom shares his finds and experiences through his evocative writing and photography.

This program is FREE and open to the public. There is limited space, so please register in advance! RSVP by June 26 to [email protected] or 864-427-5966.

Light refreshments and a book signing will follow the program. Books will be available for purchase.

For more information about Tom Poland, his other titles or more of his talks, visit his website: https://tompoland.net.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Winter tours, from November-February are scheduled Thursday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

SCPRT

The South Carolina State Park Service is a division of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreational development.

Travel author to speak at Rose Hill

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation.

