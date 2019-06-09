Martin receives Boinest-Morgan Medal

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Katherine Martin has been awarded the Boinest-Morgan Medal for 2019 by the Union Music Club. Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Katherine Martin has been awarded the Boinest-Morgan Medal for 2019 by the Union Music Club.

UNION — The Union Music Club is pleased to announce the presentation of the Boinest-Morgan Award in piano for 2019 to Katherine Martin, daughter of Priscilla and Paul Martin of Pauline, SC.

Mrs. Genie Boinest Morgan who lived on Douglass Heights in Union was an excellent, highly respected piano teacher. Each year she presented the Boinest-Morgan Medal to her most outstanding piano student. In her will, Mrs. Morgan left money to the Union Music Club to continue her tradition.

Katherine is in her seventh year as a piano student at Buffalo Baptist Church. For the past five years she has participated in the Junior Festival or STAR Celebration at Converse College and has been invited to play in the Best Performer’s Recital four times. She also participated in the two day Piano Clinic at Presbyterian College in February and played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D Major” in the Thirty-fifth Annual Piano Clinic Student Recital.

Katherine has a love for Sacred Music which is evident in the preludes she plays almost weekly at Buffalo Baptist. She is learning hymns from the hymn book and has played for congregational singing several times. As a member of the student praise band, Katherine plays guitar and keyboard and sings.

Katherine has been accepted to attend this year’s S.C. Governor’s School Summer Academy Program which is a two-week program of intensive training in music for rising tenth graders. Katherine attends Oakbrook Preparatory School in Spartanburg, S.C. where she has played trumpet in three Oakbrook play productions: Shrek (2017), Beauty and the Beast (2018), and this year’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Katherine also has been named to region band for the last two years.

The Union Music Club presented the Boinest-Morgan Medal to Katherine Martin on May 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church during its final concert and meeting.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

