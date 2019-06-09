Has there been a time in your life where you experienced a rough situation and couldn’t wait for it to be over? I think it would be a difficult task to find someone who has not! We all have such times, and worse still, we face other problems that make the ones in the past look much less difficult than they seemed in real time. Let’s consider the Hebrew children who became slaves in Egypt as the years passed after the reign of Joseph.

Beginning in Exodus chapter 12 after all the plagues, we read of how Pharaoh finally tells Moses to take his people and they are free to go. The Hebrew children are glad to be free of bondage and they head out. What a wonderful feeling to be set free from the back breaking work they had endured for years. However, once they face their first obstacle, they are looking for somewhere to place blame and say that they were content to remain slaves in Egypt. When they see that Pharaoh is coming after them they were filled with fear and said to Moses, “For it had been better for us to serve the Egyptians, than that we should die in the wilderness.” — Exodus 14:12

They really did not desire to be slaves in Egypt, but because they thought the present situation was worse than the former, they were ready to trade back! We must be careful of despising our situations and wasting time longing for the past. They were content to follow Moses when they saw that God had spared them because of obedience while Egypt suffered and buried their dead, yet soon after they were filled with fear when Pharaoh came after them. How quickly we are willing to forsake our freedom when bleak circumstances arise.

Just as you and I can read the whole story and see how God delivers them and leads their children into the promised land, we should have faith that He is working on our behalf as well. We are His children too because of salvation through His Son, Jesus, and the redeeming work at Calvary.

Be careful of spending too much time dwelling on disappointment and sorrow thinking life can never get better. Just as problems and disappointments arrive, you must realize they can’t last forever, nothing does! God will never forsake you. Don’t let gloom cause you to dwell on your problems and long for the past. Find peace in Jesus Christ and let his love and grace fill you, comfort you, and turn your eyes to brighter days. If you’ve endured and overcame troubles in the past, what makes you think God won’t help you in the future? Problems are a part of life and we must find a way to deal with them. We can’t just erase them or trade them out, so we need to be mindful of wasting our time wishing we could go back.

I pray, “Lord, forgive me when I doubt Your goodness and provision. As I look back, I can see where You have brought me from, and though I cannot see the future, I know You will sustain me. Guide me now, in Jesus name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

