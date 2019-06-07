Raising funds for back-to-school

Image courtesy of Miss Pooh Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring will host a Back-To-School book bags and school supplies give away for the children of low-income families on August 10 at the Union County Fairgrounds. In weeks leading up to the event, the nail salon will host a series of fundraisers to raise the funds to help pay for the give away and the book bags and school supplies. The first of these will be the ‘Pop-Up and Shop Event’ which will be held Saturday (June 8) from 2-7 p.m. The nail salon is located at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, next to La Fogata in the West Town Plaza. Image courtesy of Miss Pooh Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring will host a Back-To-School book bags and school supplies give away for the children of low-income families on August 10 at the Union County Fairgrounds. In weeks leading up to the event, the nail salon will host a series of fundraisers to raise the funds to help pay for the give away and the book bags and school supplies. The first of these will be the ‘Pop-Up and Shop Event’ which will be held Saturday (June 8) from 2-7 p.m. The nail salon is located at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, next to La Fogata in the West Town Plaza.

UNION — It’s summer! That means school is out. But before you know it, fall will arrive and school will be in, and that’s why it is never too early to start getting ready for it.

Yes, school just let out for the summer and fall and the start of the next school year seems so far away, but it will be here before you know it, and when it does the children returning to class will need school supplies, lots of them.

That can be difficult, however, for low-income families who often struggle just to put food on the table, clothes on everyone’s backs, and keep a roof over their heads as well as meet the rest of their living expenses.

Miss Pooh and Jacoby Haywood, owners of “Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC,” knows that, and that’s why they are taking steps to help as many of those families as possible to provide their children with the school supplies they need to start the 2019-2020 school year.

For each of the past eight years, Miss Pooh has done a back-to-school benefit for low-income families in Union to provide them with the school supplies their children need. She said Wednesday that she is doing that again this year, only on a larger scale.

“This year I want to do something bigger, so we rented the Union County Fairgrounds for August 10 and we are going to try to put together the biggest back to school event ever,” Miss Pooh said Wednesday. “We plan to have free hot dogs, bounce houses, DJs, and we’re planning on giving out book bags and school supplies for 250 students. It will be on a first come first served basis.”

While August 10 is a little over two months away, Miss Pooh said that she will be holding a series of events leading up to then to raise the funds needed to put on the benefit and to purchase the book bags and supplies to be distributed. The first of these will be held this Saturday.

“We’re trying to hold a lot of small events building up to that,” Miss Pooh said. “We want to raise enough money for it and we want to keep it all local. We want to raise enough money to shop local here in Union for the kids. Anyone who wants to made a donation we ask them that they donate Walmart gift cards or donate supplies.

“Our first event will be Saturday and we’ll be having a ‘Pop-Up and Shop Event,’” she said. “We’re going to be selling hot dog plates. We’re going to have sweet treats. We’re going to have Felicia Gentry of ‘Unthinkable Furs’ here selling fur-lined accessories. All the proceeds will be going toward the back to school benefit and she (Gentry) will be donating her proceeds as well.”

The Pop-Up and Shop Event will be from 2-7 p.m. this Saturday and will be held at Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC which is located at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, next to La Fogata in the West Town Plaza.

Miss Pooh said the second of the events will be held next week and provide some young ladies with an introduction into the beauty care industry.

“Next we’ll be having ‘Little Miss Future Nail Tech Workshop’ on Monday (June 10), Tuesday (June 11) and Wednesday (June 12) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., we’ll be providing lunch and two snacks,” Miss Pooh said. “It’s for girls ages seven to thirteen and the girls taking the workshop will learn about basic nail polish, facials, basic pedicures and manicures, and learn how to greet customers and work in a nail salon setting. It’s for only 12 girls and there will a $100 fee which will go toward the workshop and school supplies.”

Miss Pooh said she plans to hold more events to raise funds for the back to school benefit and will announce them in the future.

For more information about the Pop-Up and Shop Event, the Little Miss Future Nail Tech Workshop, and the August 10 Back To School book bags and school supplies giveaway call Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC at 864-762-1637. The salon is open from 10 a.m-6 p.m. each day.

Fundraising series begins Saturday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

