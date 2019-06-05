Charles Warner | The Union Times Each day of life that we receive is a gift from God, but what we do with that gift is up to us. This is the great truth of life, a great truth we often ignore as we go about our lives, naively and arrogantly acting as though our days are not numbered when in fact they are. Each one of those days is a gift from God, the Creator of all things including each of us, and those gifts come with something we may not be aware: one of the limits God places on His own power. God is all-powerful, but in presenting us the gift of life itself and each day of those lives He limits His power so that we can exercise the free will He has given us to determine what we will do with those gifts. Only you, not God, decides what you are going to do with your life and each day of it. You will decide whether you will strive to say and do what is pleasing in God’s eyes and in accordance with His will and thus make the very best use of your life and its days or you will choose to reject God, go your own way, and waste your life. Whichever choice you make will have eternal ramifications, with the first resulting in an eternity of being in the presence of God and experiencing eternal happiness and the second resulting in a godless and very unhappy eternity. Our lives are a gift and each day of those lives are a gift, gifts from God. You will receive those gifts, but the question is will you give thanks to the one who gave them to you and live your life in gratitude and service to Him, or will you will be ungrateful and refuse to even acknowledge the giver of that gift, let alone serve Him? Only you, not God or anyone else, can answer that question and answer it you will, but do so wisely, because it carries with it very serious consequences.

Read 1 Peter 3:13-17

Let no one despise your youth, but set the believers an example in speech and conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.

— 1 Timothy 4:12 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, give us courage and guidance to show others your love and grace. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will find ways to share God’s word.

