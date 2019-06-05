A dream realized for Carlisle

Charles Warner | The Union Times Violinist Gino Ferguson-Short performed at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General that will be locating in the Town of Carlisle. The store will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. The groundbreaking was followed by a reception during which Ferguson-Short entertained those present. Charles Warner | The Union Times Violinist Gino Ferguson-Short performed at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General that will be locating in the Town of Carlisle. The store will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. The groundbreaking was followed by a reception during which Ferguson-Short entertained those present. Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary-Ferguson-Glenn (right) and Tab Patton of Patton Development Company (center) listen to Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell (left) just prior to Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General store being built in Carlisle. The chamber hosted the groundbreaking on the town’s behalf to celebrate Dollar General’s decision to open a store in the town. Patton’s company will build the store which is expected to be open by mid-August. Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary-Ferguson-Glenn (right) and Tab Patton of Patton Development Company (center) listen to Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell (left) just prior to Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General store being built in Carlisle. The chamber hosted the groundbreaking on the town’s behalf to celebrate Dollar General’s decision to open a store in the town. Patton’s company will build the store which is expected to be open by mid-August. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart addresses Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General store that will be built in the Town of Carlisle. Hart was one of several dignitaries from throughout Union County to take part in the ceremony which celebrated the building of the new store which will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. It will be the town’s first Dollar General store and Hart and Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn expressed their confidence that it will not only benefit the town through its investment and the jobs it will create, but also by helping spur further economic development. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart addresses Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General store that will be built in the Town of Carlisle. Hart was one of several dignitaries from throughout Union County to take part in the ceremony which celebrated the building of the new store which will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. It will be the town’s first Dollar General store and Hart and Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn expressed their confidence that it will not only benefit the town through its investment and the jobs it will create, but also by helping spur further economic development. Charles Warner | The Union Times As Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell (back left) and Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker (back right) listen, Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (left) and Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (right) talk about the future of Carlisle in light of the town’s first Dollar General store. They and a number of other local dignitaries took part in a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the store which will be located at at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. In addressing the ceremony, Ferguson-Glenn and Hart both said they felt the store will not only bring new investment and jobs to Carlisle, but also spur further economic development for the town. Charles Warner | The Union Times As Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell (back left) and Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker (back right) listen, Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (left) and Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (right) talk about the future of Carlisle in light of the town’s first Dollar General store. They and a number of other local dignitaries took part in a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the store which will be located at at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. In addressing the ceremony, Ferguson-Glenn and Hart both said they felt the store will not only bring new investment and jobs to Carlisle, but also spur further economic development for the town. Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn poses in the hard hart she wore and with the gold-painted shovel she used to help break ground for the new Dollar General store being built in Carlisle. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning on the site of the store which will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. Prior to the groundbreaking, Ferguson-Glenn spoke about the effort to bring the store to Carlisle which began in March of 2017 and expressed her belief that the store will help spur even more economic development for the town. Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn poses in the hard hart she wore and with the gold-painted shovel she used to help break ground for the new Dollar General store being built in Carlisle. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning on the site of the store which will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. Prior to the groundbreaking, Ferguson-Glenn spoke about the effort to bring the store to Carlisle which began in March of 2017 and expressed her belief that the store will help spur even more economic development for the town. Charles Warner | The Union Times Wearing hard hats and using gold painted shovels, a group of dignitaries from throughout Union County break ground for the new Dollar General store that will be built in the Town of Carlisle. Taking part in Friday’s ceremony was Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn and Carlisle Town Council Members Maxine Booker-Spencer, Ronald Lyles, and Ann Stevens-Brown, and Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker. Charles Warner | The Union Times Wearing hard hats and using gold painted shovels, a group of dignitaries from throughout Union County break ground for the new Dollar General store that will be built in the Town of Carlisle. Taking part in Friday’s ceremony was Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn and Carlisle Town Council Members Maxine Booker-Spencer, Ronald Lyles, and Ann Stevens-Brown, and Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker.

CARLISLE — An effort that began more than two years ago to help promote economic development in the Town of Carlisle reached an important milestone this past Friday (May 31) when ground was broken for the town’s first Dollar General store.

Joined by group of dignitaries that included Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson, Jonesville Town Councilman Ronald Young, and Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell, Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn formally announced and welcomed the arrival of Dollar General to the Carlisle community.

The announcement was made during the Friday morning ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the chamber on the town’s behalf. The groundbreaking was held at the site of the Dollar General store which will be located at the intersection of Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street and adjacent to SC 72. The ground is already being cleared and prepared for construction to begin and Tab Patton of Patton Development Company, the firm that is developing the property, said that plans are for the store to be completed and open by the middle of August.

Ferguson-Glenn began by describing Carlisle, which she pointed out was once called “Fishdam,” as “a community rooted in culture, tradition, and history.” She pointed that in recent years the town’s history has been a difficult one, but that such difficulties were overcome by persistence and determination to bring success to Carlisle, an effort that she said had lead to Dollar General locating in the town.

“A few years ago we struggled through difficult times, but we continued in a course of action, even in the face of difficulty with little prospect of success,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “Today, Carlisle is moving forward in the right direction.

“Through our partnerships with various organizations we continue to address a number of issues facing our community,” she said. “Together we have made great strides in creating a better community, yet we know there is more to be accomplished.”

One of those issues facing the town was the need to attract new business that would bring new investment and new jobs and, in the longer-term, help bring even more new business to Carlisle.

“In March of 2017 we turned our focus to a plan of action on how we could attract new business in Carlisle, something that would bring jobs as well as spur economic development,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “As fate would have it, a young man by the name of Tim McCormick arrived on the scene. We had one common goal: Dollar General. Tim and I worked secretly on this project for two years. There were days we thought it was not going to happen, but we were determined to see it through, so today I am proud to anounce the coming of Dollar General.”

As she spoke Ferguson-Glenn thanked the Carlisle Town Council for its support of these efforts; the Hodges and Dawkins families for the land the store is being built on; and Jim Keisler, who has served as the town’s engineer for the past 40 years.

Hart also spoke during the ceremony, pointing that over the last several months he has taken part in ceremonies celebrating a number of econmic development milestones in Union County, but that he’s as excited about Dollar General locating in Carlisle as he was about those other developments. He praised Ferguson-Glenn for the effort she has put in over the years working to attract economic development to Carlisle, an effort he described as a “decade-long work of love on her part.”

In looking at the impact Dollar General will have on Carlisle, Hart pointed out that the town could be considered a “food desert,” an area where there are few if any opportunities for buy groceries, forcing residents to travel to other communites. Hart pointed out that this can be a challenge, especially for those who lack a reliable means of transportation. He said that Dollar General’s arrival will change that dramatically, making it easier for residents to get many of their grocery needs without having to travel out of town.

Hart agreed with Ferguson-Glenn that the arrival of Dollar General could help spur additional economic development in Carlisle over the next few years.

“The future is so bright,” Hart said. “This is a great day in Union County and an even better day in Carlisle.”

After they had completed their respective addresses to those attending the ceremony, Ferguson-Glenn, Hart, and several other dignitaries donned hard hats and used gold-painted shovels to formally break the ground and kick off the construction of the Dollar General store.

Refreshments were served following the ground-breaking, but even in the midst of the celebration portion of the ceremony, Ferguson-Glenn thanked the one who she said made it all possible.

“This is a dream realized and I want to thank God for it because without God nothing can happen.”

Ground broken for new Dollar General store

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.