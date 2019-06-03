Gibson resigns as UCHS Principal

UNION COUNTY — The end of the 2018-2019 school year is bringing with it changes in personnel for the Union County School District.

On Thursday, less than a week after he oversaw the Commencement Exercises for the Senior Class of 2019, Union County High School Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson announced his resignation. In a statement release Friday, Dr. Gibson stated his reason for resigning as UCHS principal and looked back briefly on what has been achieved at the high school during his tenure.

“I gained employment about twenty minutes from my home,” Gibson said. “I appreciate the trust the superintendent and people of Union placed in me three years ago.

“We have made great strides the positive direction including raising the graduation rate from 73% to 76%, and raising the passage rate on all for End of Course Examinations: ELA I, Algebra I, Biology I, and US History,” he said. “I am blessed to have worked here, and I appreciate the support of the people of Union.”

New Administrators

Gibson’s resignation came just hours before the Union County Board of School Trustees voted 7-2 to approve the hiring of three new administrators for the 2019-2020 school year with Trustees Mike Cohen and Jane Wilkes opposed

The hiring of the new administrators was recommended by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. The three new administrators and the positions they will serve in are:

Dr. Lacresha Byrd will serve as the Director of Instruction for Union County Schools. Dr. Byrd’s duties will include leading our Instructional Department, as well as being the lead for Secondary Education. Dr. Byrd comes to Union from Laurens District 55. During her 17 years in education, Dr. Byrd has served as a Middle School Principal, Freshman Academy Principal, administrative assistant, and English teacher.

Mrs. Lisa Thomas will serve as Director of Finance. Mrs. Thomas comes to Union from Laurens District 55. Mrs. Thomas has spent 25 years in the Finance Department of Laurens District 55. She has served many roles over the years including Assistant Finance Director, Benefits Coordinator, Payroll coordinator, and bookkeeper.

Mrs. Rhonda Hollingsworth will serve as Interim Coordinator of Elementary Education. Mrs. Hollingsworth is finishing her 26th year in the district. Mrs. Hollingsworth has served many roles including classroom teacher, State Reading Coach, and curriculum coach.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3.jpg

Board approves three new administrators

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.