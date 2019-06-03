Chihuly, upcycled, and ‘Pop’ arts

UNION — Recreating the works of an artist who sculpts glass using materials like coffee filters and milk jugs will be one of the projects the children and teens attending the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) 2019 Summer Art Camp will get to do.

The Art Camp, which will be held at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union, will, according to UCAC Director Amber Ivey, consist of the following camps held different weeks for the following age groups who she said will engage in age appropriate activities:

Chihuly Camp

The Chihuly Camp will be Monday, June 10, Tuesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 13 and will be for kindergarten-second grade children.

Ivey said the camp gets its name from Dale Chihuly, an American glass sculptor whose works she said are always large-scale. She said that the campers taking part in the Chiluy Camp will recreate some of Chihuly’s work on a smaller scale using age approriate materials such as coffee filters, milk jugs, pop bottles, and water bottles.

The Chihuly Camp will be taught by Brandi Ketterman.

Upcycled Art

The Upcycled Art Camp will be held Monday, June 17, Tuesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 20 and will be for third-fifth grade students.

Ivey said the camp gets its name from the recycled materials the campers will use to create new pieces of art. She said that the campers will make mosaics using recycled magazines and bird feeders out of recycled records.

The Upcycled Art Camp will be taught by Amy Davis.

Pop Art Camp

The Pop Art Camp will be Monday, June 24, Tuesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 27 and will be for sixth-eighth grade students.

Ivey said the camp gets its name from “Pop Art” which developed in the late 1950s combining comic books, advertising, and popular culture into an art form. She said campers will use those materials to produce original artwork.

The Pop Art Camp will be taught by Amy Davis.

Basket Making

The Basket Making Camp will be Monday, July 8, Tuesday, July 9, and Thursday, July 11 and will be for ninth-twelfth grade students.

Ivey said the campers taking part will make baskets using materials you might not associate with baskets including plastic bags and magazines.

The Basket Making Camp will be taught by Katie Black.

All art camps will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day with lunch provided by the UCAC. All materials used by the campers for their projects will also be provided by the UCAC.

The registration fee for the 2019 Art Camp is $25 per child for UCAC members and $30 per child for non-members.

For more information about the 2019 Summer Art Camp call the Union County Art Gallery at 864-429-2817.

The Union County Art Gallery is located at 116 East Main Street, Union.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Summer-Art-Camp.jpg

UCAC hosting 2019 Summer Art Camp

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.