Leishman retiring after 23 years

Photo courtesy of John J. Voiselle The eighth graders who won the "Leishman Trophy" for the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School (JEMS) Field Day 2019 pose for a picture with the trophy and the man for whom it is named, Greg Leishman. The trophy was named for Leishman in honor his service to JEMS. Leishman, who has also worked at Union County's high schools during his career, is retiring after 23 years of service to the Union County School District. Photo courtesy of John J. Voiselle Greg Leishman poses with the "Leishman Trophy" which was named in his honor three years ago and is awarded to the students who win the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Field Day. Leishman, who has worked at JEMS and Union County's high schools throughout his entire career, is retiring from the Union County School District after 23 years.

UNION COUNTY — Long-time district employee, Greg Leishman, is retiring from Union County School District after 23 years of service. Greg has been at Jonesville, Lockhart, and Union County High throughout his career.

“We are going to miss Greg dearly. Greg is a great guy to be around and a great friend,” JEMS Co-Athletic Director John J. Voiselle said. “He likes to joke around with the staff, the kids love him, and he loves his job and works hard at it. We love Greg and consider him a member of the family.”

Leishman’s legacy will live on at Jonesville. Three years ago, the middle school field day trophy, the Leishman trophy, was named after him. Walk to school day at Jonesville also includes “The Oregon Trail”, which is named after Greg’s Oregon roots.

Greg’s plans include hanging around Union and enjoying his retirement. Greg says he plans on visiting everyone when school cranks back up in August.



‘Leishman Trophy’ named in his honor

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

