Area students graduate from Wofford

SPARTANBURG — Wofford College conferred 381 degrees on 359 graduates during the 2019 Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 19. Students from the area included:
Jessica Faith Davis received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Davis is from Pacolet.
Griffin Davis Kimbrell received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Kimbrell is from Pauline.
Jordan Ronnie Lawson received a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and a bachelor of science degree in biology, cum laude. Lawson is from Buffalo.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.
This story courtesy of Wofford College.