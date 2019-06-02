Area students graduate from Wofford

Photo courtesy of Wofford College The Class of 2019 of Wofford College moves the tassels on their caps over as they graduate from the college during the 2019 Commencement exercises on May 19. A total of 359 graduates including two from the Union County area received a total of 381 degrees during the ceremony. Photo courtesy of Wofford College The Class of 2019 of Wofford College moves the tassels on their caps over as they graduate from the college during the 2019 Commencement exercises on May 19. A total of 359 graduates including two from the Union County area received a total of 381 degrees during the ceremony.

SPARTANBURG — Wofford College conferred 381 degrees on 359 graduates during the 2019 Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 19. Students from the area included:

Jessica Faith Davis received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Davis is from Pacolet.

Griffin Davis Kimbrell received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Kimbrell is from Pauline.

Jordan Ronnie Lawson received a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies and a bachelor of science degree in biology, cum laude. Lawson is from Buffalo.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Among 359 to receive 381 degrees

Special to The Union Times

