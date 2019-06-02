Union students make CCU Dean’s List

CONWAY — More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

Of the dean’s list recipients, 616 are freshmen, 444 are sophomores, 477 are juniors and 522 are seniors. An additional 774 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

William A. Ayers, a Graphic Design major from Union, SC.

Jacob P. Gault, a Special Education Multi-Categorical major from Union.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 25 graduate-level programs are 21 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.

For more information, visit coastal.edu.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_coastal_carolina.jpg

Among 2,000 named for spring 2019 semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Coastal Carolina University.

This story courtesy of Coastal Carolina University.