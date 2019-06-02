Lobasso makes Becker Dean’s List

WORCESTER, MA — Andrew Lobasso, of Union, has been named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Lobasso is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Development and Programming Concentration.

The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester — September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers. Nearly 1,800 students from the United States and around the world live and learn on the College’s Worcester and Leicester campuses. With nationally recognized programs in nursing, game design and animal studies, Becker has been consistently ranked as a “Best College” for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.

For the 2019 spring semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Becker College.

