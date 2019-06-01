Honoring the UCHS Class of 2019

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School Class of 2019 Senior Bailey Betenbaugh receives her diploma from UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson during the Union County High School Commencement Exercises held Saturday, May 25 at the Union County Stadium. Betenbaugh and her fellow graduates assembled together on the stadium field to be publicly recognized for their achievements and presented with their diplomas as they prepare to leave the high school era of their lives and embark on adulthood. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School Class of 2019 Senior Bailey Betenbaugh receives her diploma from UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson during the Union County High School Commencement Exercises held Saturday, May 25 at the Union County Stadium. UNION COUNTY — Childhood has reached its formal end for a group of very special young people.

On Saturday, May 25, Union County High School held Commencement Exercises for the Senior Class of 2019 at the Union County Stadium.

The process began at 9 a.m. as, first, the members of the Union County School District Administration and other dignitaries made their way to the stage on the field, and then the graduating seniors followed, marching past the bleachers that were filled with family, friends, and other well-wishers. This Processional was accompanied by the performance of “Pomp and Circumstance, No. 1” performed by the Union County High School Band.

UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson then delivered the Welcome and Opening Remarks which were followed by the Invocation delivered by Benjamin Loftis Stone.

Next was the Presentation of the Colors by the UCHS JROTC Color Guard, followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance” lead by Caroline Elizabeth Gallman and the singing of our National Anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the GT Music Club.

Salutatorian Kailee Hope Stepp then delivered the Salutatory Address which was followed by the GT Music Club’s performance of, first, “Happy” and then, “I’ll Always Remember You.”

(A sign of how things are changing with the graduation of the Class of 2019, some of the GT members had to leave their fellow graduates to take their place with their fellow club members and sing/play musical instruments while wearing their caps and gowns.)

Valedictorian Makayla Hope Grady delivered the Valedictory Address which was followed by the UCHS Band performing “Amazing Grace.”

This was followed by the presentation of the diplomas by Dr. Gibson, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach, Union County School Board Chair Dr. Wanda All, Ms. Susan Douglas Smith, and Mrs. Christian Stollger.

Shannon then addressed the graduates and the crowd attending the graduation and said the following:

Graduates, I will ask you to stand.

Tradition states that a graduate starts the ceremony with their tassel hanging on the right side of their cap and when the appropriate moment comes they move the tassel to the left to signify the journey from adolescence to adulthood is complete. Please, move your tassels from right to left. Ladies and Gentlemen, by the power vested in me by the state of South Carolina may I present to you the graduating class of 2019.

This was followed by the GT Music Club performing “Alma Mater,” Gallman delivering the Benediction, and then the UCHS Band playing “Recessional” as the graduates filed out and those in the bleachers stood in their honor.

And that was it, the ceremony was over and so was so much more.

A high school commencement is more than just a ceremony, it is a rite of passage, a symbol of the transition from childhood to adulthood. It is the moment when the last echo of childhood goes silent forever as the graduates, diplomas in hand, cross the threshold into the adult world and all the opportunities and challenges that come with it.

For parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents, it is a moment to ponder where time has gone, and to reflect on how quickly that precious little infant they first held in their arms once upon a time became the young man or young woman they now see before them. As they watch their child/grandchild/great-grandchild walk across that stage, they see them starting on their own life path, a life path beginning to diverge from theirs, a divergence that will only increase in the years ahead.

A commencement then is much more than just a ceremony, it is a reminder of how short the seasons of life are and how, as one season gives way to the next, everything changes as what seemed to be a permanent stage of affairs slips into the past to allow a new one to begin, once again seemingly permanent but also destined to one day pass into history.

God bless the UCHS Class of 2019 and God bless their loved ones as they all embark on the next chapters of their lives.

The UCHS Class Of 2019

• Thomas Dale Anthony III

• Beri Alizabeth Ayers

• William Haskins Balkum

• Brandon Scott Bates

• Kayson Sabrie Bates

• Devin Nathaniel Bennett

• Michael Andrew Benson

• Grant Thomas Berry

• Peighton Elisabeth Berry

• Bailey Nicole Betenbaugh

• Baylie Amanda Black

• Conner James Black

• Dea’Yaveon Raquis Demarr Booker

• Lauren Nicole Brewington

• Day’Vonn Malik Briggs

• Jenna Danielle Bright

• Miranda Leigh Bright

• Tristian John Thomas Bright

• Tristen Scott Brock

• Halley Nichole Brown

• Baylee Reagan Butler

• Armani Tamaura Byrd

• Jayda Brianne Canada

• Ashely Jade Case

• Kaelyn Sydney Chavis

• Macee Adaire Chesnut

• Tiffany Marie Childers

• Andrew Thomas Clayton

• Hannah Parks Coffer

• Zamarreah Quiniya Corbett

• Jacob Robert Crocker

• Aaliyah Brianna Curenton

• Bailey Ragan Davis

• Jordan Lee Davis

• Kaitlin Breann Davis

• Kenyon Jordan Davis

• Zykeria Denasia Dawkins-Willingham

• Korbin Annette Dean

• Destiny Nicole Diaz

• Nigel Dos Santos II

• Ryan Allen Durham

• Makayla Cheyenne Mae Dyer

• William Kyle Edwards

• Kevonna Nichelle Eison

• Aaliyah Shavon Ellis

• Caleb Hunter Enlow

• Kiera Celese Epps

• Jesseca E’lise Farr

• Kalib Kwame’ Farr

• Zacoria Tyshiauna Favors

• Jamya Monae Feaster

• Latavia Cherae’ Foster

• Weston Brian Douglas Foster

• Bobby Ce Fowler

• Caroline Anne Fowler

• Destiny Chyenne Fowler

• Zachary Tyler Fowler

• Colin Reid Franklin

• Brittany Nicole Fullbright

• Caroline Elizabeth Gallman

• Aubrey Haley Alyse Garner

• Preston Kyier Garrett

• Ryan Christopher Gilliam Gibson

• Cheyenne Sierra Gist

• Rebekah Margaret Goodale

• Isaiah James Eddie Gore

• Makayla Hope Grady

• Makenzie Faith Grady

• Zitavious Cam’ron Graham

• Daniel Colvin Grant

• Latizia Zi’Quajah Gray

• Cayla Paige Gregory

• Justin James Hall

• David Tyler Haney

• Dennezia Tamia Hardy

• Anna Davis Harris

• Dayteria Lashawn Harris

• Decorius Terriq Harris

• Jamare’e Joeneat Harris

• Willie Micheal Harris

• Brianna Shea Hill

• Tre’von Zamar Hill

• Myeshia Ve’Chele Holmes

• Larissa Janeth Horne

• Kaycea Leonnah Corean Howell

• Layla Charline Howell

• Quenton Marcus Hughes Jr.

• Michael Akira Hunt

• Hunter Leigh Hutchinson

• Matthew Creighton Ivey

• Tyler Austin Jerdo

• Breyonna ShaQuell Jeter

• Brian Keith Jeter Jr.

• Christopher Juan Tariq Johnson

• Kierra McKenzie Johnson

• Robert Kendarris Johnson

• Jalynn Harrison Jones

• Jason Ryan Jordan

• Jordan Dashon Kershaw

• Tykevues Tyrone Kershaw

• Kristin Michelle Kicidis

• Jadyn Ashley Kimbrell

• Marah Elizabeth Kingsmore

• Jakob Scott Lawson

• Jordan Blake Lawson

• Joseph O’Neil Lawson

• Nathaniel Richard Lindsay Jr.

• Austin Garrett Lollis

• Anna-Katherine Bailey Long

• Patrick Alman Long

• William Gossett Long

• Aquell Nakki Lopez

• Cameron DiJon Lott

• William Tyler Lowe

• Coby Damar Martin

• Dayquan Richard Maxwell

• Lewis Booker T McBeth II

• Joshua Evan McCall

• Justyce Keyera McClintock

• Austin Aaron McKissick

• Hayden Scott Meadows

• Destiny Shy’Kerra Itiona Means

• Jason Tyler Millwood

• Allen Roy Mitchell

• Anna Elizabeth Mitchell

• Najzha Isheia Mitchell

• Alayna Peden Monroe

• Deidrick Tayshuan Montgomery

• Ashe-Leigh Jordan Morris

• Cedrickus DeCarlos Neal

• Cameron James Lee Newton

• Gabriella Nicole Norris

• Chandler Lee Northern

• Parker Reed Northern

• Brindia Elizabeth Shaniq Nunn

• John Keith Parks III

• Mackenzie Nicole Parks

• Michael Jacob Parks

• Bradley Vance Parris

• Anna Paige Patterson

• Riley Jobe Pittman

• Scotty Raymond Porter

• Tyanna Mona` Porter

• Wesley Tyler Pruitt

• Logan Franklin Putnam

• Cassidy Page Rector

• Brock Andrew Rentschler

• Alijajuan Kamarius Rice

• Kori Jamari Kitoria Rice

• Zanaa Alejha-Taylor Rice

• Randy Keith Riddle Jr.

• Matthew Aden Roberts

• Kendy Linet Roman-De La Cruz

• Latavia Ijanique Ruth

• Tyree Devonte`Ruth

• Aaliyah Javona Salter

• Kamorah Tamia Salter

• Sha’Keem Zykwon Salter

• Brian Keith Sanders Jr.

• Destiny Nicole Sanders

• Kyntrell D’Andre Sanders

• Shaidasya Izanere Sanders

• Shizia Kelis Sartor

• Cory Wayne Scott

• Kadijah Tyanna Scott

• Bronson Alexander Shetley

• Tierra Alexis Simmons

• Albre Alyssa Sims

• Kanaszie Ahma’d Sims

• Niroshia LaVonne Sims

• Matthew Todd Sizemore

• Carmen Delila Sliwa

• Abby Danielle Smith

• Cassandra Celeste Smith

• Emily Ann Mackenzie Smith

• Kedra Janae Smith

• Zaccheus Jacquez O’Bryant Smith

• Ethan Seth Song

• Madelyn Hope Sparks

• Kailee Hope Stepp

• Kushyne Tyrekus Stevens

• Artadius Wayne Stewart

• Jimmysha Tyana Stewart

• Zyrien Ah’Mir Stewart

• Ly’Garien Da’Viyon Still

• Alexis Olivia Stinson

• William Maximus Kamall Stokes

• Benjamin Loftis Stone

• Shyann Nichole Tennant

• Kenneth Xavier Thomas

• Rachaya Ravion Thomas

• Brittney Brianna Thompson

• Caitlyn Harley Marie Thompson

• Deoushia I’Deevione Thompson

• Kayla Mackenzie Thompson

• ShaDente Tamaz Thompson

• Ta’nyjha Mariah Thompson

• Noah Peyton Threadgill

• Skyler Rozelle Toth

• Hannah Elizabeth Turner

• Jennifer Ruby Lee Turner

• Garrett O’Neil Wages

• Allison Nicole Wall

• Jamal Xavier Wallington

• Douglas James Warr

• Destiny Aurianna Watts

• Eleanora Marie Wiggins

• Wesley Devin Wilbanks

• Brittany Leann Willis

• QuiYann Keitel Worthy

• Madison Alyse Yeargin

• Logan Wilkins Yeary

• Derek Malik Young

Seniors recognized at Commencement Exercises

