Homeless veterans need more help

UNION COUNTY — Why does the United States of America spend trillions of dollars on other countries when there are veterans of service in its armed forces who are homeless?
That was the question at the heart of an essay written by Sims Middle School student Jackson Shields and presented by his grandmother, Marie Gault, at the Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Veterans Posts of Union County at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge Monday morning.
Jackson, who wrote the essay as a school assignment, begins by stating that the US government sends more money overseas than it spends to help homeless veterans.
In 2017, the VA (Veterans Administration) stated that there were over 40,000 homeless veterans nationwide, and not enough homeless shelters to meet their needs.
Given the large number of homeless veterans needing help, Jackson states that the government should concentrate its efforts and resources on helping these men and women before assisting other countries.
The US government should focus on funding shelters, food, and medical care for US veterans before focusing on other countries’ problems.
Even though there are homeless shelters that provide help for the homeless veterans, Jackson states they have difficulty getting the financial support they need from the federal government.
The homeless shelters that are located here in the Upstate such as Alston Wilkes Society said to get government help they have to fill out all kinds of forms and wait to see if any money will be sent to them. They have to ask for grants and donations from the public for food, clothes and they try to help the veterans with medical help, but if the grants don’t get approved they say many veterans are turned away.
Jackson contrasted the money spent by the US government on other countries with that spent on its homeless veterans.
In 2017, the American federal foreign aid budget spent four trillion to help foreign countries and sent tons of food such as grains, flour by the US Agency for International Development. In 2017, a grant and per diem program given by the government of one hundred eighty-eight million dollars to the VA to help benefit the homeless vets. This was to cover 49 states.
While things have begun to change, Jackson said enough is still not being done to aid America’s homeless veterans.
The government has begun to help our homeless vets, but it’s not enough to stretch over the United States, especially when that’s to cover shelter, food and medical.
Jackson concludes by calling on the US government to do more to address the needs of homeless veterans and give them the help they’ve earned.
If the US government can spend trillions of dollars overseas, I think they could focus more on the needs of homeless shelters and any other needs that our homeless veterans need and deserve, after all, they fought for it.
Our Fallen Comrades
Monday’s ceremony also included a remembrance of “Our Fallen Comrades,” local veterans who have died over the last year. Their names were read aloud during the ceremony in honor of their military service to America and in memory of their entering into eternal rest. Those remembered at Monday’s ceremony were:
James L. Crisp, Jr.
Darrell R. Fisher
Michael R. Petty
John R. Meadow
Joseph E. Boulware
Jack M. Scales
Charles G. Morris
Terry C. Cody, Sr.
Jerry L. Foster, Sr.
Eugene E. Foster
Maxie E. Copeland
Ronald J. Humes
Wallace T. Alexander
Samuel M. Bobo
Maurice Smith
Wallace W. Garner
William C. Bennett
James M. Rose
Gonzales Means
Ted D. Babb
Oscar S. Dawkins
Leonard H. Tipton
Waddell Lyles
Warren V. Keisler
Roy E. Aiken
Stanley S. Means
Kenneth E. Garrett
Gerald “Luke” wilson
James C. Boyd
Donald W. Lowe
Rev. Dr. Joseph W. Smith, Jr.
Phillip Miller
Billy J. Hamrick
Bobby T. Moss
James W. Black
James Bennett
Richard B. Mason
James E. Millwood, Sr.
Richard D. Gregory
Harold D. Hammett
Gilbert Smith
Haskell O. Howell
William E. Fincher, Jr.
Theo J. Chapman
John Earl Smith
David R. Betenbaugh
Roy B. Rector
Sidney H. Sanders
Bobby D. English
Rogers L. “Bo” Rabb
James L. Littlejohn
Dwight S. Kurtz
Ronnie Wannamaker
Kenneth Kingsmore
Jerry L. Lawson
Monroe Smith
Michael W. Bell
Charles M. Bettis