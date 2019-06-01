Proof that age is not a barrier

Photo courtesy of SC Works Jim Collins (second from right), SCSEP Employee at the Union SC Works Office, was recently presented with the Greater Upstate Star of SC Works award in recognition of his service to the organization. Presenting Collins with the award on May 15 at the Union County Carnegie Library was Ryan Tolley (left), Regional Manager for the Department of Employment & Workforce, Sonya Donaldson (second from left) with Goodwill, and Mike Daniels (right), the Manager of the SCSEP Program for Goodwill. Photo courtesy of SC Works Jim Collins (second from right), SCSEP Employee at the Union SC Works Office, was recently presented with the Greater Upstate Star of SC Works award in recognition of his service to the organization. Presenting Collins with the award on May 15 at the Union County Carnegie Library was Ryan Tolley (left), Regional Manager for the Department of Employment & Workforce, Sonya Donaldson (second from left) with Goodwill, and Mike Daniels (right), the Manager of the SCSEP Program for Goodwill.

UNION — It has been said that life begins at 40, but for one local man a life of service resumed at 86 when he reentered the workforce he’d left behind 20 years earlier. Now, a little over a year later, that decision has resulted in him being recognized and honored by his co-workers and the organization which is benefiting from his decades of experience, his work ethic and dedication to serving others.

This is his story and it begins nearly 70 years ago when Cupid’s arrow struck a young marine.

In 1950, Jim Collins was stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, SC. He met a young lady known as Barbara Jean Calvert, otherwise known as “Teeny.” Soon after meeting Teeny, he told someone, “I’m going to marry this lady.” Little did Jim know that when he made that commitment to marry Teeny, it would one day bring him back to his wife’s hometown of Jonesville and the community of Union County.

The decades since he met the love of his life has seen Collins pursue a career of service to others, both in the military and as a civilian. A career of service that he recently resumed.

From serving his country as a young Marine, to a life-long career of serving others in personnel management and human resources, Jim embodies the very qualities of his beloved Marine Corps motto “Semper Fi”, meaning “Strong Forever, No Quitting, Always Faithful and With Courage.” As a testament to living out this motto if his own life, Jim decided to re-enter the workforce after 20 years of retirement at the age of 86.

When he made the decision to return to the workforce, Collins brought with him his understanding of the hiring process and put it to good use as he sought employment.

In 2018, Jim Collins confidently walked into the Union SC Works office on Main Street and asked the staff for a job. Jim knew from his past experience in recruiting and hiring people that first impressions are lasting impressions so he came dressed for an interview. Jim met with Lisa Moe, the Veteran Employment Representative, and Nikki Burgess, the Talent Development Specialist. During the interview, he convincingly communicated his knowledge and skill sets and emphasized his strong desire to add value to the SC Works team. Jim was encouraged to apply to the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), a national employment and training program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The encouragement Collins received and his acting on that encouragement quickly bore fruit.

The SCSEP program, managed through Goodwill, is a partner of SC Works. The program provides on the job training and employment designed to help those aged 55 and older update their job skills, build work experiences and confidence and continue to have economic security and well-being. Within a matter of days, Jim was enrolled as a participant in the program.

That was a year ago, and we’re happy to report that Collins has not only achieved his goal of going back to work, but has proven to be a great addition to SC Works.

Today, Jim continues to be an invaluable asset to the SC Works team. As a participant in the Goodwill SCSEP program, Jim serves in an unofficial role of “Director of First Impressions.” On a daily basis, he is often the first person a customer will see upon entering the SC Works job center. His upbeat attitude and lively personality clearly will convey to those around him that he enjoys interacting with the community and helping others. Customer service is his main priority and he makes a point to take the time to ask the customer the right question so that he can refer the customer to partners that will provide the employment and training services needed to reach their employment and career goals. With a “No Quitting” attitude, and strong work ethic, it’s not surprising that his stellar performance has been noticed among his fellow co-workers and management team.

One of those team members cited Collins’ military background in praising his performance.

Lisa Moe says, “Jim’s experience as a military veteran is an extra added bonus to having him on our team in Union. He really connects well with the veteran population and helps builds great rapport with them.”

Collins’ performance was recognized recently with an award he received after being nominated by his co-workers.

As Jim is approaching his first year anniversary in the SCSEP program and his co-workers unanimously agreed to nominate him for the honor of winning the Greater Upstate Star of SC Works award. This award recognizes employees that go above and beyond in the Upstate area job centers. Jim is the recipient of this award and was recognized for his achievement on May 15th.

Beyond winning the respect of his colleagues, Collins has also become a symbol of the great truth that age can be and often is just a number when it comes to performing successfully in the workplace.

Mike Daniels, manager of the Goodwill SCSEP program for the Upstate/Midlands of South Carolina says, “We are extremely proud of Mr. Collins as he is an awesome representative of our Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) demonstrating that age is not a barrier to employment.”

